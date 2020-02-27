Take the pledge to vote

ISL 2019-20: Semi-final Line-up Announced, Away Goals Rule to Apply in Last Four

Indian Super League 2019-20: The dates, venues and timings of the semi-finals was released with the announcement of the away goals rule applying from now on.

News18 Sports

Updated:February 27, 2020, 10:32 AM IST
ISL 2019-20: Semi-final Line-up Announced, Away Goals Rule to Apply in Last Four
Indian Super League trophy (Photo Credit: ISL)

Mumbai: Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 semi-final line-ups and fixtures list to be played over two legs was confirmed by Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) on Wednesday. Defending champions Bengaluru FC face ATK and 2019-20 season's League winners FC Goa play Chennaiyin FC for a spot in the ISL final, scheduled on Saturday, March 14.

The first legs of the semi-finals will be played in Chennai and Bengaluru on February 29 and March 1, respectively. The second legs are scheduled to be played on March 7 in Goa and March 8 in Kolkata ahead of the summit clash in Goa, the weekend thereafter. All games kick-off at 7:30PM IST.

Teams with the highest goal aggregate in their respective two-legged ties progress to the final. In case scores are tied after two legs, the 'away goal' rule will apply i.e. the team which has scored more away goals will qualify for the final. If the away goal rule cannot determine a winner, the game will go to the extra time in the second leg. The away goal rule will not apply in extra time and the team that scores the higher number of goals in extra time will win the semi-final. If both teams score none or equal number of goals in extra time, the winner will be decided through the penalty shootout.

Additionally, yellow cards and cautions accumulated from the league stage will not be carried forward to the playoffs. However, a suspension resulting from a caution in their last league game will be applicable in the first leg semi-final. As a result, Chennaiyin FC's Tondonba Singh remains suspended for their home leg playoff. In addition, if a player or team official receives a caution in both legs of their playoffs, he will be suspended for the final.

CONFIRMED PLAYOFF FIXTURES:

Saturday, February 29: Semi-Final 1 (1st Leg) - Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa (Chennai)

Sunday, March 1: Semi-Final 2 (1st Leg) - Bengaluru FC vs ATK (Bengaluru)

Saturday, March 7: Semi-Final 1 (2nd Leg) - FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC (Goa)

Sunday, March 8: Semi-Final 2 (2nd Leg) - ATK vs Bengaluru FC (Kolkata)

Sunday, March 14: Final (in Goa)

