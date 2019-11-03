ISL 2019-20: Subrata, Gurpreet Shine as Jamshedpur FC, Bengaluru FC Play Out Exciting Draw
Indian Super League 2019-20: It was a super show without goals as Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC played out an action-packed draw.
Goalkeepers shone as Jamshedpur FC drew 0-0 with Bengaluru FC. (Photo Credit: ISL)
Jamshedpur: Jamshedpur FC dropped points for the first time in the sixth season of the Indian Super League after a goalless yet action-packed game against Bengaluru FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex here on Sunday.
There were chances created at both ends with Bengaluru dominating the proceedings, but both goalkeepers' excellence came to the fore and the attackers were denied goals. Subrata Paul specifically had a stunning game as he made nine saves, including a few brilliant ones.
Despite dropped points, Jamshedpur are top of the standings with seven points from three matches. Bengaluru remain winless this season and are seventh, having registered three consecutive draws.
Reflexes ⚡The veteran @THESUBRATAPAUL has pulled off some amazing saves tonight! Watch #JAMBEN LIVE on @hotstartweets - https://t.co/UZlNmTUI1nJioTV users can watch it LIVE on the app.#ISLMoments #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/4a0LsG6VjY— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 3, 2019
The defences were tested within minutes from kick-off. Sunil Chhetri's piledriver, which swerved in the air as it travelled towards the goal, was punched away by goalkeeper Subrata Paul. Seconds later, a counter-attack resulted in Sergio Castel having space and time on the ball at the edge of the box, but the striker's low strike ricocheted off the woodwork.
Bengaluru attempted to put the hosts under pressure with efforts from Juanan and Raphael Augusto helping them test the Jamshedpur defence. In the 20th minute, a Dimas Delgado corner was flicked across goal by Juanan. The ball fell perfectly for Harmanjot Khabra who was denied by Paul with a spectacular reflex save from close range.
Jamshedpur fashioned a chance to score from a corner-kick before the break. Piti received the short corner from the right at the edge of the box, danced past a crowd of Bengaluru defenders before chipping the ball towards the other side of the post, but the cross was aptly cleared away by an alert Bengaluru defence.
The end-to-end affair continued after the break. Ashique Kuruniyan set Manuel Onwu free but goalkeeper Paul won the one-on-one contest and kept the scoreline intact.
After the moment of brilliance in goal by Paul in the first half, his opposite number Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's reflexes were tested when Farukh Choudhary attempted an audacious bicycle-kick inside the box from a corner but the India No.1 produced a one-handed save from point-blank range.
.@choudharyfar8's bicycle kick point @GurpreetGK's reflex save point #ISLMoments #JAMBEN #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/hQb1JWiOpV— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 3, 2019
Paul was called into action again when Ashique burst forward down the left flank in a quick counter-attack. The Kerala-born winger dribbled into the box and tried to beat the goalkeeper at his near post only for the latter to repel the effort.
Nothing could get past @THESUBRATAPAUL tonight! #ISLMoments #JAMBEN #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/OTdlr6gBov— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 3, 2019
In the end, neither team was able to find the back of the net as the match ended in an action-packed stalemate.
