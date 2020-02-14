Take the pledge to vote

ISL 2019-20: Sumeet Passi's Late Equaliser Denies Hyderabad FC Win in Last Home Game

Indian Super League 2019-20: Hyderabad FC ended their home season with a draw after Nestor Gordillo's goal was cancelled out by Sumeet Passi.

News18 Sports

Updated:February 14, 2020, 12:06 PM IST
ISL 2019-20: Sumeet Passi's Late Equaliser Denies Hyderabad FC Win in Last Home Game
Sumeet Passi (Photo Credit: ISL Media)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad FC were denied a win in their final home game of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 season after Jamshedpur FC managed a 1-1 draw, courtesy an injury-time equaliser from Sumeet Passi at the GMC Balayogi Stadium on Thursday.

Nestor Gordillo's 39th-minute strike looked to be enough for the hosts to get only their second win of the season, but Passi had other ideas. Hyderabad continue to remain at the bottom of the league table after 17 games with just seven points and Jamshedpur are now seventh with 18 points.

Hyderabad FC had the first chance of the game from a corner-kick in the fourth minute. Marcelinho's delivery was headed onto the post by Adil Khan before a panicked Jamshedpur defence cleared the danger.

Jamshedpur struggled to make an impact in the final third and their first sight of goal came was when Noe Acosta launched a weak strike from 25 yards. The scuffed left-footer was easily claimed by goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani. Minutes later, Marko Stankovic was denied by Rafique Ali from a similar range.

Adil failed to bury another one of his headers from a Marcelinho delivery after the half an hour mark with Rafique Ali producing a fortuitous save.

Hyderabad made a mockery of Jamshedpur's possession of the ball when they broke the deadlock before the break. Marcelinho's through ball was cut off by Joyner Lourenco, but the loose ball fell to Gordillo who rifled a strike into the back of the net.

Jamshedpur's star striker Sergio Castel, who had started limping towards the end of the half, was replaced at half time. In his place came Amarjit Kiyam into the midfield, as Antonio Iriondo looked to change the dynamics of his team's game.

The tempo of the game dropped in the final quarter as both teams struggled to create clear-cut chances. Jamshedpur thought they had an equaliser when a freekick from a narrow-angle went straight in but the referee disallowed it for Passi's foul on Kattimani.

But in the third minute of injury-time, Passi managed to get onto Noe Acosta's free-kick and glanced a header with the back of his head to break Hyderabad's hearts.

