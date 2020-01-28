Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
2-min read

ISL 2019-20: Super-sub Balwant Singh's Last-gasp Goal Takes ATK Back to Top of Table

Indian Super League 2019-20: Balwant Singh scored in stoppage time to help ATK eke out a 1-0 win over NorthEast United FC.

PTI

Updated:January 28, 2020, 8:03 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
ISL 2019-20: Super-sub Balwant Singh's Last-gasp Goal Takes ATK Back to Top of Table
ATK (Photo Credit: ISL)

Kolkata: A last-gasp goal by super sub Balwant Singh helped two-time champions ATK earn a dramatic 1-0 win over NorthEast United FC and reclaim the top spot in the Indian Super League 2019-20 on Monday.

The contest seemed to be heading towards a goalless draw but Singh, who was brought in place of Edu Garcia after the regulation 90 minutes, stole the victory with a free header from a Javier Hernandez's curling corner in the 90+5th minute.

ATK now have 27 points from 14 matches.

The loss extended the winless run for the Highlanders to eight matches as they remained ninth in the 10-team standings with 11 points from 12 outings.

Earlier, a one-minute silence was observed as a tribute to 41-year-old NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash under foggy conditions in Calabasas, California.

After an even and goalless stalemate, the home side started the second-half slowly.

NorthEast United FC had more of the ball possession at the beginning of the second half but were not able to take advantage.

ATK too grew into confidence in the second half and started creating chances of their own but just like the tourists, the hosts too could not find the back of the net.

In the 58th minute, NEUFC's Croatian centre back Mislav Komorski dished out a tackle to keep a goalless scoreline.

It was Michael Soosairaj who was just inches away from giving the lead to the home side after Edu Garcia set it up perfectly on the left.

Soosairaj timed his run to perfection and Subhasish Roy had come out of his line but Komorski had the final say, as he charged ahead to clear it off the goalline.

Pritam Kotal missed a real chance to give his side the lead in the 68th minute from a Javier Hernandez freekick.

Jose Leudo tried to clear it away from danger with a header but it went to Agustin Iniguez who headed it to Kotal at the far post.

But Kotal could not keep a cool head and blasted the shot wide and over the goal.

The home side had their best chance in the 39th minute when their Fijian captain Roy Krishna looked all set to end his goal drought.

The Fijian found himself one-on-one with Subhasish Roy but the NEUFC goalkeeper saved his shot with his feet.

NorthEast United FC on the other hand looked good in parts but barring from a header from Andrew Keogh.

ATK next face Jamshedpur in an away clash on February 2.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram