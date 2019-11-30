ISL 2019-20: Table-toppers ATK Clash With Off-field High Flying Mumbai City FC
Indian Super League 2019-20: Two days after the announcement that Manchester City owners bought major stake in Mumbai City FC, they play ATK away from home.
David Williams and Roy Krishna (not in the photo) will be leading the line for ATK. (Photo Credit: ISL)
Kolkata: Indian Super League 2019-20 leaders ATK will be eyeing a third consecutive win at home when they host Mumbai City FC in Kolkata at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium on Saturday.
Antonio Habas' team sit atop the table with 10 points from five matches and have been exceptional in their home games. This will be their third game at home, after thrashing Hyderabad FC 5-0 and then defeating Jamshedpur 3-1 in their first two matches here.
The Kolkata side's form suffered a minor blip on the road to Odisha FC last weekend, ending in a damp squib. It was a rare case of Habas' attack not delivering as Roy Krishna and Co. have netted a joint league-high 10 goals so far.
But amidst their attacking prowess on show, the defenders' work has gone unnoticed - the three-man backline, with Soosairaj and Prabir Das as wing-backs, has conceded only three goals and only Bengaluru FC have let in fewer.
"Every match is absolutely different. We are trying to find the intensity and pace. We cannot win every match. But we have not lost also," said coach Habas.
Mumbai City are languishing at seventh in the standings with five points from as many games and their last outing was a 2-2 draw away to NorthEast United. They were dominant for most parts of the game and seemed more likely to take away full points and this gives Jorge Costa hope to start piling up wins.
City Football Group announced the purchase of majority stakes at the club on Thursday and this should act as a boost for the players and the staff on the field.
With Modou Sougou struggling with fitness early on, Amine Chermiti has filled the gap seamlessly, scoring three goals in five matches. The likes of Diego Carlos and Paulo Machado have been dangerous on the ball but it will be a challenging task against a rock-solid ATK defence.
Mumbai City have the league's joint-worst defence after five games, and ahead of a fixture against ATK, who have been prolific in front of goal, Jorge Costa's top priority will be to shore up his defensive third.
"We are making some mistakes that we will try to fix. We can fix. As a team, we are doing well but some individual mistakes are costing us the game. But we have got time to fix this and hopefully, we will finish where we want to finish," said Costa.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Akshay Kumar, Vijay Deverakonda Speak-out in Hyderabad Rape and Murder Case
- Sunil Chhetri's Secret Love Story With His Coach's Daughter Sonam Will Make Your Hearts Melt
- Elton John Once Wore a Diaper for a Las Vegas Gig
- PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: Schedule For Day 2 of Global Finals
- AI Allows Liverpool's Legendary Manager Bob Paisley to Walk on The Anfield Pitch Again