ISL 2019 Full Fixtures List: Kerala Blasters Start Season 6 at Home Against ATK on October 20

Kerala Blaster will host ATK in the first match of season 6 of the Indian Super League on October 20, with defending champions Bengaluru FC facing NorthEast United in the second game the next day.

News18 Sports

August 23, 2019, 3:44 PM IST
ISL 2019 Full Fixtures List: Kerala Blasters Start Season 6 at Home Against ATK on October 20
ISL full fixtures and list of matches (Photo credit: ISL)
New Delhi: Indian Super League's (ISL) fixtures for the season 6 were released on Friday. In the first match of the 2019 ISl season will see two-time finalists Kerala Blasters FC playing host to two-time champions ATK on October 20.

In the second match will see defending champions Bengaluru FC start their title defence with a home fixture against NorthEast United FC on October 21.

Jamshedpur FC in their first match will be hosting Delhi Dynamos of the season on 22nd October. While two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC face last year's finalists FC Goa away on 23rd October.

Mumbai City FC will open their campaign against Kerala Blasters on 24th October in Kochi, whereas FC Pune City will take on ATK Kolkata on October 25.

All matches will kick-off at 7:30 pm IST this season.

According to a release, the ISL league stage "will continue till February 23, which marks the completion of the 90 league phase matches. These will be followed by the semi-finals and the final, the fixtures for which will be released at a later date."

