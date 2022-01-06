ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Coach Juan Ferrando Coy About Sandesh Jhingan Signing

ATK Mohun Bagan are expected to welcome back Sandesh Jhingan after his short stint at Croatian club HNK Sibenik, where he did not make a single appearance and picked up an injury in just the second training session with the team. Jhingan, who is already in India, is now reported to be returning to ATK Mohun Bagan, having recovered from the injury.

Jhingan has mutually parted ways with HNK Sibenik and in the next 24 hours, he will sign with ATK Mohun Bagan, Times of India reported.

However, ATKMB coach Juan Ferrando was coy about the move and did not give a straight answer in the post-match press conference, following the team’s 2-2 draw with Hyderabad FC.

“We’ll see. My focus was on the game against Hyderabad and now, my focus is on Odisha these two days because it’s very stressful these days. I am talking with my owners and sporting director and they will report to me about the new signings as they happen," he said.

In the TOI report, a source close to the player has been quoted saying, “Jhingan has terminated his contract with HNK Sibenik and will join ATK Mohun Bagan on a short-term deal till the end of the season."

Jhingan was out of action for the entirety of the ISL 2019-20 season with an ACL injury and then returned to action in the 2020-21 season, where he was part of the ATK Mohun Bagan team that went close to winning both the ISL Shield and trophy but lost out to Mumbai City FC.

On Wednesday, ATK Mohun Bagan took the lead twice only for Hyderabad FC to hit back and earn a 2-2 draw with Javier Siverio scoring a late goal to the Mariners’ disappointment.

Ferrando made his disappointment obvious but also said he was thinking more about the injuries of Deepak Tangri and Cal McHugh.

“I’m very disappointed, but I’m more focused on the injuries of Deepak Tangri and Carl McHugh. That’s most important for me now. Sometimes, it’s takes one person to protect the defenders.

“I don’t know what happened to him (McHugh), but I’m so scared.I talked to the doctor, but I’m scared because his condition was not good," Ferrando revealed.

ATK Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Amrinder Singh was entirely at fault for the first Hyderabad goal when he let the ball slip through his fingers right into Bartholomew Ogbeche’s path, who made no mistake.

Ferrando, however, was not too critical of his keeper and said, “It’s necessary when there are problems to support him, to give him closure and to help him improve in the details. The solution is to help him everyday."

Ferrando also cleared why David Williams started in place of Roy Krishna and said the latter had no problem sitting on the bench because the team had a plan.

“No because we have a plan. Williams worked so hard. But, being dropped is not a problem for Roy because I have utmost respect for him. I’m very happy for him, he’s a respectful player. Today, we had a plan with Willy and I think at the end of the game that plan worked well."

“It’s necessary to find the spaces, but you know Roy played like a No. 10 or like a false No. 9. It’s important to find the right positions in attack, it’s not so easy. Because in our case, there’s a risk of injuries and it’s necessary to work hard a lot of time. It’s difficult because of this system," Ferrando explained.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.