The Indian Super League (ISL) bubble has been breached as an ATK Mohun Bagan player tested positive for coronavirus, the league announced on Saturday. The omicron variant has been wrecking havoc all over the country in the past few weeks and it has entered the ISL bubble in Goa as well. ATK Mohun Bagan were supposed to play match No. 53 against Odisha FC on Saturday, January 8 at the Fatorda Stadium. The league announced that the match has been postponed and they will look to reschedule the fixture to a later date.

“The decision has been taken in consultation with the League’s medical team after an ATK Mohun Bagan player tested positive for Covid-19.

“The League will work closely with the medical experts to monitor and ensure the safety of all the players and support staff in the squad and others involved," the statement from ISL read.

This is the first time in two years that the ISL bubble has had a Covid-19 case after the league began. Last season, they had a few cases before the start of the league but none while the season was ongoing.

The ISL is the second football league to have a Covid-19 case with the whole of I-League getting postponed following a huge number of cases in their bubble.

On January 3, the AIFF announced the I-League was being postponed for at least six weeks.

The move was proposed during a meeting of the AIFF League Committee, chaired by Subrata Dutta, senior vice-president, held via video conferencing on Monday. The clubs unanimously ratified the proposal put forth by the AIFF.

The League will have a review meeting after four weeks to take stock of the situation, the AIFF informed in a release.

The protocol of the bio bubble continued till January 7, as all teams were tested again on January 5, and teams were allowed travel back to their respective destinations once they tested negative.

Players and officials who had tested positive in the team hotels were isolated and were treated and quarantined in Kolkata as per the health parameters laid down. They were allowed to leave the bubble after they tested negative.

Before the six-week suspension, I-League had suspended for a week after eight players and three officials tested positive.

Five players and three team officials from Real Kashmir FC, one player each from Mohammedan Sporting, debutants Sreenidi Deccan FC and Aizawl FC had returned positive.

