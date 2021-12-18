ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Release Antonio Lopez Habas as Head Coach

Antonio Lopez Habas has been removed as head coach of Indian Super League side ATK Mohun Bagan after a string of four winless games that left the team in sixth with six points in the 2021-22 ISL standings.

Manuel Cascallana, Habas’ assistant, will be the interim coach.

“ATKMB has released Antonio Habas as the head coach for ATK Mohun Bagan. Manuel Cascallana, who is currently the Assistant Coach, will be the interim Coach," ATKMB said in a statement.

Thank you for everything, Antonio Habas. We will remain grateful for your immense contributions! 💚♥️#ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #AmraSobujMaroon pic.twitter.com/bCFjvPKIaO— ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) December 18, 2021

More details are awaited…

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.