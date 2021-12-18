CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss15#Bollywood#Coronavirus#ViratKohli#Movies
Home » News » Football » ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Release Antonio Lopez Habas as Head Coach
1-MIN READ

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Release Antonio Lopez Habas as Head Coach

Antonio Lopez Habas was released as ATK Mohun Bagan head coach (ISL)

Antonio Lopez Habas was released as ATK Mohun Bagan head coach (ISL)

ATK Mohun Bagan has released Antonio Lopez Habas as head coach after some poor results.

Sports Desk

Antonio Lopez Habas has been removed as head coach of Indian Super League side ATK Mohun Bagan after a string of four winless games that left the team in sixth with six points in the 2021-22 ISL standings.

Manuel Cascallana, Habas’ assistant, will be the interim coach.

“ATKMB has released Antonio Habas as the head coach for ATK Mohun Bagan. Manuel Cascallana, who is currently the Assistant Coach, will be the interim Coach," ATKMB said in a statement.

RELATED NEWS

More details are awaited…

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Sports Desk

A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you live updates, breaking news, opinions and photos from the wide world of sport. Follow @News18Sport...Read More

Tags
first published:December 18, 2021, 14:43 IST