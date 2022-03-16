ISL 2021-22 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

ATK Mohun Bagan are facing an uphill task against Hyderabad FC as the side will aim to erase a two-goal deficit if they have to progress through the final. This second semi-final will take place at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Wednesday.

Hyderabad FC dominated the first leg and emerged winners with a scoreline of 3-1 and this result has put them almost in the finals – which tops off what has been a stellar season for the side.

ISL 2021-22 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC: Team News, Injury Update

ATK Mohun Bagan will not be able to use the services of Tiri since he suffered an injury in the first leg. Apart from him, the team is racing against time to get David Williams fit for this match. Hugo Boumous could get the nod to start this game after he featured in the last game.

For Hyderabad FC, Asish Rai remains a major doubt since he is still struggling with an injury. However, Joel Chianese could well be fit to get the nod to start this match.

ISL 2021-22 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC probable XI:

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted Starting Line-up: Amrinder Singh (GK), Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Carl McHugh, Subhashish Bose, Lenny Rodrigues, Joni Kauko, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Roy Krishna

Hyderabad FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Nim Dorjee, Juanan, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Joao Victor, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Aniket Jadhav, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Mohd Yasir, Javier Siverio

What time will ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Wednesday, March 16, at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

What TV channel will show ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC match?

The ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

