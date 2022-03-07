ISL 2021-22 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

It is the final league match of the season and the two best sides in ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC will lock horns to take the top spot. This match will take place at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Monday.

In order to win the League Shield, Jamshedpur FC need to stave off defeat as a win or a draw here would give them the silverware. ATKMB, on the other hand, have to win this match if they are to wrap their hands around the season’s first piece of silverware.

ISL 2021-22 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC: Team News, Injury Update

Coming into this match, ATK Mohun Bagan will not be able to avail the services of Michael Soosairaj who is still out with an injury that he picked up in the last match. Apart from him, Hugo Boumous out injured as he recovers from a groin injury.

On the other hand, Owen Coyle could well miss the services of match’s Hero of the Match Jitendra Singh. Boris Singh and Jordan Murray could feature as substitutes as their fitness is still not top-notch.

ISL 2021-22 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC probable XI:

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted Starting Line-up: Amrinder Singh (GK); Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Subhashish Bose; Carl McHugh, Lenny Rodrigues; Manvir Singh, Joni Kauko, Liston Colaco; Roy Krishna

Jamshedpur FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Rehenesh TP (GK); Laldinliana Renthlei, Narender Gahlot, Peter Hartley (C), Ricky Lallawmawma; Len Doungel, Pronay Halder, Alex Lima, Ritwik Das; Greg Stewart, Daniel Chima

What time will ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Monday, March 07, at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda on Monday.

What TV channel will show ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC match?

The ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

