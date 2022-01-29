ISL 2021-22 ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

ATK Mohun Bagan will be aiming to keep their 100 percent record intact when they lock horns with East Bengal in another feisty Kolkata derby in the Indian Super League (ISL) encounter at the Fatorda stadium in Goa, on Saturday. The side have to make the most of their chances and hope to get into top four while Mario Rivera would want to make sure the Red and Golds bag their second win of this season and salvage their faltering season.

SC East Bengal is placed at the bottom of the table with just nine points from 13 matches.

ISL 2021-22 ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal: Team News, Injury Update

The green-and-maroon side will see the return of its highly-rated play maker Hugo Boumous – he returns after serving a one-match suspension.

SC East Bengalhas signedCalcutta Football League(CFL) young star Rahul Paswan ahead of the derby – it was confirmed by the club.

ISL 2021-22 ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal probable XI:

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted Starting Line-up: Amrinder, Pritam, Jhingan, Tiri, Bose, Mchugh, Tangri, Manvir, Boumous, Krishna, Colaco

SC East Bengal Predicted Starting Line-up: Arindam, Amarjit, Adil, Franjo, Hira, Sourav, Sidoeal, Rafique, Perosevic, Marcelo, Mahesh

What time will ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Saturday, January 29, at the Fatorda stadium in Goa on Saturday.

What TV channel will show ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal match?

The ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.