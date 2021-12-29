ISL 2021-22 ATKMB FC vs FC Goa LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

When ATK Mohun Bagan takes on FC Goa in the Indian Super League encounter on Wednesday, December 29, Spanish coach Juan Ferrando will find himself in familiar surroundings, albeit in different colours as he recently moved allegiances from FC Goa to ATKMB. Juan Ferrando guided ATK Mohun Bagan to win in his debut game as head coach after taking over from Antonio Lopez Habas. ATK fell down early in the game, but fought back to win 3-2 over NorthEast United.

As for Juan Ferrando’s substitute, Derrick Pereira had to settle for a draw in his debut game in command of Goa. Odisha held Goa to a 1-1 tie on Christmas Eve. After a 1-1 tie with Hyderabad, it was a second consecutive 1-1 draw for the Goans. In order to get FC Goa’s ship back in shape, the seasoned Indian tactician will seek to outsmart his old colleague.

ISL 2021-22 ATKMB FC vs FC Goa: Team News, Injury Update

Following their win over NorthEast United, ATK Mohun Bagan are set to start unchanged. ATK Mohun Bagan has gone undefeated in their past three games. Goa, on the other hand, hasn’t lost their last four encounters. Jorge Ortiz has returned to Goa after serving a two-game ban, while Brandon Fernandes is still out with an injury.

ISL 2021-22 ATKMB FC vs FC Goa probable XI:

ATKMB Probable XI: Amrinder Singh (GK), Tiri, Ashutosh Mehta, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal (C), Deepak Tangri, Joni Kauko, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco and Roy Krishna.

FCG Probable XI: Dheeraj Moirangthem (GK), Mohamed Ali, Ivan Gonzalez, Aiban Dohling, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Princeton Rebello, Edu Bedia (C), Alberto Noguera, Airan Cabrera and Devendra Murgaonkar.

When does the match between ATKMB FC and FC Goa start?

The ISL 2021-22 match between ATKMB FC and FC Goa will take place at the GMC Athletic Stadium at Fatorda Stadium, Goa, on Wednesday, December 29 at 07:30 pm IST.

What channel will the ATKMB FC vs FC Goa match be broadcast on?

Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD will broadcast the ISL match between ATKMB FC and FC Goa.

How can I watch the ATKMB FC vs FC Goa match online?

Today’s ISL match between ATKMB FC and FC Goa will be available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

