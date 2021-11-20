ISL 2021-22 Bengaluru FC Preview: Still Stinging from Last Season, Can the Blues Manage the Turnaround?

Bengaluru FC will begin a fresh season of the Indian Super League after their worst-ever showing in the top division last time around. Since their inception eight years ago, Bengaluru FC had always performed supremely in almost all the leagues and tournaments they were a part of but the 2020-21 ISL season was an eye-opener for them, where the club realised that there was a need to change many a thing. Along with the change in coach, they underwent personnel changes and will now look to mount another challenge at the ISL Shield and trophy. Sunil Chhetri remains the main man at the club while a few youngsters have also been promoted and added to the squad.

STRENGTHS

The Indian contingent is very experienced and full of promise, with Sunil Chhetri and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu leading the way for the Blues. The Indian and BFC captain will lead from the front, while the No.1 keeper in the country will be tasked with keeping all attackers out. In Leon Augustine, they have a youngster ready to take it to the next level.

Bidyasagar Singh is coming off a whirlwind season in the I-League while youngsters Lara Sharma and Sivashakti Narayanan have impressed in pre-season. The Blues have an Indian core that could serve them for years to come.

WEAKNESS

The defence remains a worry, with their new partnership tested yet unsolid in the AFC Cup. Rahul Bheke and Harmanjot Khabra’s departures leave a gaping hole in their backline. Pratik Chaudhari and Sarthak Golui are expected to be back-up to the two foreign centre-backs Alan Costa and Yrondu Musavu-King but they hardly project reliability in matches when only one of the foreign signings is expected to start at the heart of defence. It could be another long season for the BFC defence.

ISL 2020-21 PERFORMANCE

A good start to the season saw them 3rd after an unbeaten first six matches, but the season unravelled quickly for the ISL 5 champions as they gained one point from their next six outings, only saved from a defeat against Northeast United through a keeping error. Carles Cuadrat paid with his job as Naushad Moosa took over as interim manager.

Only the bottom three had more losses and more goals conceded than BFC as their normally sturdy backline buckled under the pressure. A season they will want to forget and banish from their memories.

Position: 7th

Wins: 5

Draws: 7

Losses: 8

Points: 22

MOST NOTABLE NEW SIGNINGS

Alan Costa: A lot will depend upon the 31-year-old centre-back if BFC are to do better in defence this time around. Possessing vast experience in Brazil, the on-loan signing from Avai FC will need to be a leader in defence with the departures of Albert Serran and Juanan Gonzalez.

Prince Ibara: BFC’s striking position has been jinxed since Miku left BFC. The Venezuelan hitman was different gravy, as those who tried to follow in his foot-steps have failed to live up to his lofty standards. Prince Ibara, the 25-year-old Congolese international is the latest to try his luck to try and fill those giant shoes. It was BFC’s ineffectiveness in front of goal which cost them dearly last time around. Ibara and BFC will hope to prevent a repeat of the same.

HISTORY IN ISL

Bengaluru FC have spent 4 seasons in the ISL so far, with a title in the 2018-19 season to their name. The 2017-18 season was their inaugural one in the ISL, which saw them finish runners-up to Chennaiyin FC. Last season, their 7th placed finish was their worst yet across the I-League and the ISL.

CHANCES/PREDICTION

It’s difficult to see them breaking into the top 4, especially on the back of a disappointing AFC Cup campaign. Their season is likely to pan out like last season, with them being more mid-table passengers than top dogs in the league.

SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh, Lara Sharma, Sharon Padattil.

Defenders: Alan Costa, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Sarthak Golui, Ajith Kumar, Ashique Kuruniyan, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Shrivas, Yrondu Musavu-King, Biswa Darjee, Roshan Naorem.

Midfielders: Ajay Chhetri, Bruno Silva, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Danish Farooq, Iman Basafa, Jayesh Rane, Rohit Kumar, Suresh Wangjam.

Forwards: Akashdeep Singh, Bidyasagar Singh, Cleiton Silva, Edmund Lalrindika, Harmanpreet Singh, Leon Augustine, Prince Ibara, Sivashakti Narayanan, Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.