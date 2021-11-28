ISL 2021-22 Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Bengaluru FC will be up against Kerala Blasters FC on Sunday at the GMC Athletic Stadium in the 11th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22. After their below-par performance in the previous edition of the league, former champions Bengaluru kicked off the new season with a thumping 2-4 win over last year’s semifinalist NorthEast United. However, they lost the plot in their next game as they received a 1-3 hammering by Odisha FC on Wednesday.

Kerala Blasters started their ISL campaign on a disappointing note as they were beaten 2-4 at the hands of ATK Mohun Bagan before playing out a goalless draw against the Highlanders. They are yet to win their first game of the season and will try their hardest to do that against BFC.

The match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

ISL 2021-22 Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Team News, Injury Update

Bengaluru FC forward Harmanpreet Singh and midfielder Rahul Kumar will sit out from this fixture with injuries. Young striker Aakashdeep Singh will also join them in the stands as he has also been ruled out from this fixture.

Meanwhile, Kerela Blasters will miss the services of their domestic midfielder Rahul KP, who has been sidelined from this game with an injury.

ISL 2021-22 Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC probable XI:

Bengaluru FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Singh-Sandhu, Costa, Musavu-King, Roshan-Singh, Kumar, Rane, Udanta-Singh, Silva Almeida, Silva, Ibara, Sunil Chhetri

Kerala Blasters FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Gomes, Leskovic, Khabra, Carneiro, Sipovic, Nicolas Luna Retamar, Abdul Samad, J Singh, Adhikari, Rolando Pereyra Diaz, Vazquez Garcia

What time will Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC will take place on Sunday, November 28, at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Goa and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST.

What TV channel will show Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match?

The Star Sports Network has the televising rights to today’s ISL match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC. The match between BFC vs KBFC will be televised on Star Sports and Star Sports Select channels in India.

How can I live stream Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

