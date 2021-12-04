ISL 2021-22 Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Bengaluru FC will be up against Mumbai City FC on Saturday at the GMC Athletic Stadium in the 18th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22. After their below-par performance in the 2020 edition of the ISL, former champions Bengaluru FC kicked off the new season with a thumping 4-2 win over NorthEast United FC. However, they lost the plot in their next game as they received a 1-3 hammering by Odisha FC, before drawing out 1-1 against Kerala Blasters FC on Sunday. The Sunil Chhetri-led team are currently placed seventh in the ISL 2021-22 standings.

Meanwhile, the defending champions Mumbai City FC kicked off their campaign with a 3-0 win over FC Goa. Then suffered a lopsided 1-3 defeat to Hyderabad FC last Saturday. But the title holders returned with a dominant display as they steamrolled ATK Mohun Bagan 5-1 in a repeat of last season’s final on Wednesday. Des Buckingham’s side climbed to the top of the standings after the fireworks at Fatorda and they will be keen to consolidate that place when they face the former champions on Saturday night.

The match between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC is slated to start at 09:30 pm (IST).

ISL 2021-22 Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Team News, Injury Update

Bengaluru FC has quite an injury list as the likes of forward Harmanpreet Singh, midfielder Rahul Kumar, Jayesh Rane, Rohit Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Parag Satish Shrivas are nursing injuries and will miss this fixture.

Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, remains the only injury concern for Des Buckingham. The midfielder may miss the action for next six weeks due to an ankle injury he suffered in the opening match against FC Goa.

ISL 2021-22 Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC probable XI:

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Alan Costa, Yrondu Musavu-King, Roshan Singh, Muhammed Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, B. Silva Almeida, Cleiton Silva, Ibara, Sunil Chhetri

Mumbai City FC: Mohammad Nawaz (GK); Mourtada Fall, Rahul Bheke, Amey Rananwade, Mohammad Rakip, Ahmed Jahouh, Lalengmawia, Cassio Gabriel, Igor Anguolo Alboniga, Vikram Pratap Singh, Bidyananda Singh

What time will Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC will take place on Saturday, December 4, at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Goa and it is scheduled to start at 09:30 pm IST.

What TV channel will show Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC match?

The match between BFC vs MCFC will be televised on Star Sports and Star Sports Select channels in India.

How can I live stream Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

