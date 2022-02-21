ISL 2021-22 Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

It is a do-or-die match for both Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC when these two sides clash in the Indian Super League at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Monday. Coming into this match, Bengaluru FC are placed sixth in the points table and they have 23 points from 17 games.

On the other hand, Odisha FC are placed a spot below them at seventh position. They have 22 points from 17 games.

ISL 2021-22 Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC: Team News, Injury Update

For Bengaluru FC, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu will miss this game and he could well be out for the season with fever. At the same time, Suresh Wangjam is also out for the season. And then, Ashique Kuruniyan and Rohit Kumar will also not be available for this game.

On the other hand, Odisha FC does not have any major injury concerns. Hector Rodas is back to full fitness and we could well see Liridon Krasniqi could also start this game.

ISL 2021-22 Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC probable XI:

Bengaluru FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Lara Sharma (GK), Namgyal Bhutia, Alan Costa, Yaya Banana, Naorem Roshan Singh, Ajay Chhetri, Bruno Ramires, Danish Farooq, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Cleiton Silva

Odisha FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Gaurav Bora, Hector Rodas, Hendry Antonay, Sahil Panwar, Paul Ramfangzauva, Javi Hernandez, Liridon Krasniqi, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Jonathas de Jesus, Nandhakumar Sekar

What time will Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Monday, February 21, at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa on Monday.

What TV channel will show Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC match?

The ISL match between Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

