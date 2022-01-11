ISL 2021-22: Blow for SC East Bengal as AIFF Dismisses Antonio Perosevic's Appeal Against 5-match Ban

The AIFF has dismissed SC East Bengal player Antonio Perosevic’s appeal against the five-match ban imposed on him for “violent conduct" towards match official during an Indian Super League game.

The Croatian is now set to miss SC East Bengal’s next two ISL games against Jamshedpur FC and FC Goa.

He has already served three of his five-game suspension.

“The AIFF Appeal Committee deliberated the matter on January 10 and dismissed Perosevic’s plea in full. The AIFF body confirmed the decision by the Disciplinary Committee would stand. Perosevic was also ordered to pay an additional INR 60,000 towards the cost and expenses of the appeal," an AIFF release said.

Perosevic was charged for violent conduct towards match official in their game against NorthEast United FC last month. He was also fined Rs 1 lakh earlier.

The player had lodged an appeal with the AIFF to decrease the penalty on January 8. Perosevic mentioned in his appeal that he ‘had no intention of making contact with referee or indulging in any act that constitutes violent conduct’.

