ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC and Bozidar Bandovic Part Ways Following FC Goa Loss

Chennaiyin FC and Bozidar Bandovic mutually parted ways, the club made the announcement on Friday, following their 5-0 defeat to FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednedsay. The loss against FC Goa was the heaviest the club has endured in its history. Bandovic was in charge of the first team for 16 matches - winning five, drawing four and losing seven.

The team’s assistant coach Syed Sabir Pasha will take over in the interim. Pasha has served as the assistant coach to the first team since 2017. The former India international turned out for Indian Bank in his playing career from 1991 to 2007.

“Over the years, we’ve lost and won. But as a club, losing like this is something we cannot stand by and watch. And for now, we have full confidence in Sabir to see the season through," co-owner Vita Dani stated.

Chennaiyin FC started the season in a very promising fashion and they were the meanest defence early on. Even before the start of the season, all experts had said that going by the pre-season friendlies, Chennaiyin would be a very difficult defence to break and that was the case early on.

In their first six matches, Chennaiyin conceded only four goals and won three of those games. Their gradual slide started after their 3-0 loss to Kerala Blasters on December 22.

Since then, only won two off nine matches and ended up conceding 18 goals. Throughout the season, Chennaiyin have endured a few big losses like 3-0 against Kerala Blasters, 4-2 against Bengaluru FC, 3-0 against Bengaluru FC and the latest being their toothless defeat to FC Goa.

Chennaiyin are currently eighth in the points table with 19 points from 16 matches, seven adrift off Hyderabad FC, who are on top of the points table.

Chennaiyin have four fixtures left in the season and they next face Odisha FC on February 16.

