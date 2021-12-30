ISL 2021-22 Chennaiyin FC v Bengaluru FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

When Chennaiyin FC takes on their struggling southern counterpart Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League encounter on December 30, Thursday, they will be looking to bounce back from the severe setback they suffered against Kerala Blasters FC with a scoreline of 3-0. The team, managed by Bozidar Bandovic, has 11 points from seven games and has only won one of its past five. But it should be confident in its prospects against a BFC team that has only won once this season, against NorthEast United FC in the season opener. Additionally, Sunil Chhetri, the team’s talisman, has been out of sorts recently, starting the previous two games on the bench.

The Yellow Army had previously fallen 1-0 to league leaders Mumbai City, their first loss of the season. Their 2-1 win against Odisha put them in sixth place in the rankings. In Bengaluru’s case, they have earned points in their past two games, drawing 3-3 with ATK Mohun Bagan and 0-0 with Jamshedpur. The stalemates ended Marco Pezzaiuoli’s three-game losing streak. However, the Blues who are now in second last place in the table have not won since their season opener.

ISL 2021-22 CFC vs BFC: Team News, Injury Update

Even as Chennaiyin hopes to take advantage of a struggling BFC, with the best defensive record in the ISL this season with just seven goals surrendered, the team has to improve its attack. So far, the team has only managed to score six goals. Both Chennaiyin and BFC are well rested, having last played more than a week ago.

From nine previous matchups, Bengaluru has a 4-3 lead against Chennaiyin with two ties so far. In their pursuit to shore up their attack, Chennaiyin may recall forward Lukasz Gikiewicz. The Blues are still without Yrondu Musavu-King and Leon Augustine.

ISL 2021-22 CFC v BFC Probable Starting XI:

Chennaiyin FC Probable Starting XI– Vishal Kaith (GK), Jerry, Narayan Das, Slavko Damjanovic, Reagan Singh, Anirudh Thapa (C), Ariel Borysiuk, Mirlan Murzaev, Vladimir Koman, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahim Ali

Bengaluru FC Probable Starting XI– Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Roshan Singh, Pratik Chaudhari, Alan Costa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Bruno Ramires, Jayesh Rane, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Danish Farooq, Prince Ibara, Cleiton Silva

When does the match between CFC v BFC start?

The ISL 2021-22 match between CFC v BFC will take place at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa, on Thursday, December 30 at 07:30 pm IST.

What channel will the CFC v BFC match be broadcast on?

Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD will broadcast the ISL match between CFC and BFC.

How can I watch the CFC v BFC match online?

Today’s ISL match between CFC v BFC will be available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

