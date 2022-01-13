ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC: Chennai Look to Replace HFC in Top-four

Live now
ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC: Chennaiyin FC will face Hyderabad FC in the 59th match of the Indian Super League 2021-22 at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa. The Marina Machans are presently in sixth place with fourteen points from 10 games, while the Nizams hold the fourth spot with sixteen points from 10 games. With only two points separating these two teams, it Read More
Here’s how the teams look like, Ninthoi makes his first start for Chennaiyin FC, while Hyderabad FC coach Manolo Marquez makes two changes to his team.
CHENNAIYIN FC: Debjit Majumder (GK), Mohd Sajid Dhot, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Slavko Damjanovic, Edwin Vanspaul, Ninthoinganba Meetel, Anirudh Thapa (C), Mirlan Murzaev, Germanpreet Singh, Nerijus Valskis.
🗞️ Tonight’s team to face @HydFCOfficial
↪️ Ninthoi makes his first start for the club 💪🏻
Brought to you by @apollotyres #AllInForChennaiyin #CFCHFC #அதிரடிஆட்டம் @ApolloXSports pic.twitter.com/lcy2GMZTN2
— Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) January 13, 2022
HYDERABAD FC: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Joao Victor (C), Aniket Jadhav, Edu Garcia, Souvik Chakrabarti, Nikhil Poojary, Javier Siverio.
🗒️ Two changes to your Hyderabad FC Starting XI to face Chennaiyin FC.@JavierSiverio97 makes his second @IndSuperLeague start and @souvik_23 is also back in the XI… 💪
Mark Zothanpuia and Aaren D’Silva on the bench!#CFCHFC #ThisIsOurGame #మనహైదరాబాద్ #HyderabadFC pic.twitter.com/PkuekMVJCI
— Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) January 13, 2022
The two clubs have faced each other five times and Chennaiyin FC have won thrice while Hyderabad FC have won the remaining two times. In the clash this season, Chennaiyin FC clinched the three points defeating Hyderabad FC 0-1.
Hyderabad FC’s unbeaten streak of eight matches was brought to an end by Kerala Blasters FC in their previous match and that will be looming large in their minds as they seek redemption for their opening match defeat against Chennaiyin FC. In the last five matches, Hyderabad FC have one win, three draws and a loss.
In their previous five encounters, Chennaiyin FC have won two while losing the other three matches. Their form has been inconsistent of late, however, if the Indian contingent of the club is able to provide the stability, Chennaiyin FC can prove to be a threat.
The two clubs will be aiming to better their prospects of finishing in the top four with the three crucial points on offer.
Chennaiyin FC lurks in the mid-table with 14 points in their bag, including four wins, two draws and four losses. On the other hand, Hyderabad FC have seen a confident first half with 16 points made up from four wins, four draws and two losses.
Hello and welcome to News18Sports’ live coverage of Indian Super League season 8, match 59. In tonight’s match, Chennaiyin FC take on Hyderabad FC at PJN Stadium, Margao, Goa.
ISL 2021-22: HOME | FIXTURES | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE | PHOTOS
Chennaiyin have only two victories in their previous five games, with three losses and a defeat in their most recent encounter against Goa. And Hyderabad have proved to be tough to beat but struggled to register wins. They have won only one of their previous five games, drawing three and losing one. If Hyderabad want to reclaim the first place, they must convert those draws into victories.
ISL 2021-22 Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC probable XI:
Chennaiyin FC Probable XI: Debjit (GK), Sajid, Damjanovic, Narayan, Reagan, Thapa, Germanpreet, Edwin, Jerry, Valskis, Murzaev
Hyderabad FC Probable XI: Kattimani (GK), Ashish, Sana, Juanan, Akash, Victor, Hitesh, Nikhil, Garcia, Aniket, Siverio
In their first meeting, Chennaiyin beat Hyderabad 1-0 but since then Marquez’s charges have looked the better side stitching together an eight-game unbeaten run before losing to in-form Kerala Blasters.
Nerijus Valskis: His inclusion in the Chennaiyin FC side raised hopes for improved offensive gameplay. This season Valskis has scored two goals and provided with an assist and the longing to step up for Chennaiyin FC could see him on the scoring sheet.
Reagan Singh: The 30-year-old defender has been rock solid for Chennaiyin FC this season, he made 33 clearances, 42 tackles, 18 blocks, and 21 interceptions so far.
Joao Victor: Hyderabad skipper has been a consistent contributor to the team’s success with two goals, an assist and has maintained an impressive passing accuracy of 79.42% this season.
Akash Mishra: The defender has played every minute of Hyderabad FC’s season and made 48 tackles, 23 clearances and 17 interceptions.
Match: Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC
Date: 13th January 2022
Venue: PJN Stadium, Margao, Goa
Kick-off time: 7.30 pm
Telecast: Star Sports Network
Online Streaming: Disney+Hotstar, and JioTV.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.