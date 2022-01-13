ISL 2021-22 Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Chennaiyin FC will face Hyderabad FC in the 59th match of the Indian Super League 2021-22 at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa. The Marina Machans are presently in sixth place with fourteen points from 10 games, while the Nizams hold the fourth spot with sixteen points from 10 games. With only two points separating these two teams, it appears like this will be a tight game. Both the teams have recently been troubled by inconsistency, taking only six points from the past 15 available, causing both to fall further down the standings.

Chennaiyin have only two victories in their previous five games, with three losses and a defeat in their most recent encounter against Goa. And Hyderabad have proved to be tough to beat but struggled to register wins. They have won only one of their previous five games, drawing three and losing one. If Hyderabad want to reclaim the first place, they must convert those draws into victories.

ISL 2021-22 Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC: Team News, Injury Update

Neither team has won much recently, but they remain firmly in contention for the finals. Both Vladimir Koman and Ariel Borysiuk are out for Chennaiyin. Meanwhile, Hyderabad’s leading scorer, Bartholomew Ogbeche, is suspended. In addition, Mohammad Yasir returned from injury as a substitute against Kerala Blasters, although Halicharan Narzary is still sidelined.

ISL 2021-22 Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC probable XI:

Chennaiyin FC Probable XI: Debjit (GK), Sajid, Damjanovic, Narayan, Reagan, Thapa, Germanpreet, Edwin, Jerry, Valskis, Murzaev

Hyderabad FC Probable XI: Kattimani (GK), Ashish, Sana, Juanan, Akash, Victor, Hitesh, Nikhil, Garcia, Aniket, Siverio

When does the Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC match start?

The Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2021-22 match is set to begin at 07:30 pm IST on Thursday, January 13, at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

What TV channel will broadcast the match between Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC?

Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD will broadcast the ISL match between Chennayin FC and Hyderabad FC.

How can I stream the Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC match live?

Today’s ISL match between Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.