ISL 2021-22 Chennayin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Chennaiyin, the side that has been most resolute when it comes to their defence, come into the game with a 2-1 win over Odisha on Saturday. They have only lost one of their first six games this season, and they have a strong defensive record in which they haven’t allowed more than one goal in any of the previous games.

Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, come into the game high on confidence too after stunning defending champions Mumbai City with a 3-0 thrashing on Sunday, making it the upset of the season. They’ve just lost a solitary game so far this season, and have allowed only three goals in five games since their season-opening loss to ATK Mohun Bagan.

ISL 2021-22 Chennayin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Team News, Injury Update

Chennayin have a 6-3 head-to-head edge against Kerala Blasters. Both Chennaiyin and Kerala Blasters have built along with their strong defence as they headed deeper into the season. The game is likely to be competitive and low-scoring since both teams have only one loss this season. For the Yellow Army, Rafael Crivellaro is expected to be unavailable until the new year due to an injury. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Albino Gomes and winger Rahul KP are both still out for Kerala Blasters.

ISL 2021-22 Chennayin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC probable XI:

Chennaiyin FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Kaith, R Singh, Das, Damjanovic, Lalrinzuala, Koman, Thapa, Chhangte, Borysiuk, Vanspaul, Murzaev

Kerala Blasters FC Predicted Starting Line-up: PS Gill, Khabra, Sipovic, Leskovic, Carneiro, Prasanth K, Jeakson Singh, Khawlhring, Samad, Luna, Vazquez

When does the match between Chennayin FC and Kerala Blasters FC start?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Chennayin FC and Kerala Blasters FC will take place at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on Wednesday, December 22 at 07:30 pm IST.

What channel will the match between Chennayin FC and Kerala Blasters FC be broadcast on?

Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD will broadcast the ISL match between Chennayin FC and Kerala Blasters FC.

How can I watch the match between Chennayin FC and Kerala Blasters FC live?

The ISL match between Chennayin FC and Kerala Blasters FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

Where can I livestream the Chennayin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC game?

