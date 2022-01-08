ISL 2021-22 FC Goa v Chennaiyin FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Goa coach Derrick Pereira will be looking for his first win with the new team when they square off with Chennaiyin FC. It is an uphill task for Goa to defeat Chennaiyin, who returned to form with a hard-fought 1-0 win against Jamshedpur on Sunday. It was much needed for Boidar Bandovi’s side, who had played awful in their previous encounters, losing 3-0 to Kerala Blasters and 4-2 to Bengaluru.

The match between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC is slated to start at 09:30 pm (IST).

ISL 2021-22 FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC: Team News, Injury Update

Airam Cabrera’s hamstring problem is still bothering him so he is unlikely to be starting for Goa. Brandon Fernandes and Romario are also sidelined. In the case of Chennaiyin, if fit, Nerijus Valskis might make his second appearance for the club after returning from Jamshedpur. Ariel Borysiuk is questionable due to a groyne issue. Vishal Kaith was left out the last time, and his successor, Debjit Majumder, should take his spot.

ISL 2021-22 FC Goa v Chennaiyin FC probable XI:

FC Goa Predicted XI: Dheeraj Singh (GK), Mohamed Ali, Ivan Gonzalez, Aiban Dohling, Seriton Fernandes, Princeton Rebello, Edu Bedia, Savior Gama, Alberto Noguera, Devendra Murgaonkar, Jorge Ortiz.

Chennaiyin FC Predicted XI: Vishal Kaith (GK), Reagan Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Anirudh Thapa, Vladimir Koman, Mirlan Murzaev, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahim Ali, Nerijus Valskis

When does the FC Goa v Chennaiyin FC match start?

The FC Goa v Chennaiyin FC ISL 2021-22 match is set to begin at 09:30 p.m. IST on Saturday, January 8th, at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

What TV channel will broadcast the match between FC Goa v Chennaiyin FC?

Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD will broadcast the ISL match between FC Goa v Chennaiyin FC.

How can I watch the FC Goa v Chennaiyin FC match live?

Today’s ISL match between FC Goa v Chennaiyin FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

