ISL 2021-22 FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

FC Goa will be aiming to carry on with the momentum they have found in the last few games and stop ATK Mohun Bagan’s attempt of making it a hat-trick of wins when both sides lock horns in an Indian Super League match at Bambolim on Tuesday.

FC Goa have not had the best of seasons so far – they have 18 points in 16 matches and hence, a loss in this match could see the end of the season for the Gaurs.

FC Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan have locked horns thrice in the Indian Super League – it was on two occasions; The Mariners won the contest. The other matches ended in a 1-1 draw.

ISL 2021-22 FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Team News, Injury Update

Ahead of the match, there are no signs of any injuries in the FC Goa camp. However, there could be a Covid scare in the camp as their pre-match press conference was cancelled at the twelfth hour.

ATK Mohun Bagan are still sweating over the fitness of Roy Krishna and Carl McHugh and both these players are still doubtful for this match against FC Goa.

ISL 2021-22 FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan probable XI:

FC Goa Predicted Starting Line-up: Dheeraj Singh, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Anwar Ali, Aibanbha Dohling, Makan Winkle Chothe, Edu Bedia, Alberto Noguera, Princeton Rebello, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted Starting Line-up: Amrinder Singh, Ashutosh Mehta, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Subhashish Bose, Deepak Tangri, Johnny Kauko, Manvir Singh, Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco, David Williams

What time will FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Tuesday, February 15, at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim.

What TV channel will show FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan match?

The ISL match between FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

