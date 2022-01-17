ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC Match Postponed

The Indian Super League (ISL) match between Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC has been postponed. Match No. 63 was scheduled to be played on Monday, January 17, 2022, at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim.

Jamshedpur FC is working closely with the ISL to ensure health, safety and welfare of all personnel. The situation is being closely and regularly monitored, and any action will be taken accordingly.— Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) January 17, 2022

“The decision has been taken in consultation with the League’s medical team taking into account the inability of Jamshedpur FC to field a team. The League will look to rearrange the fixture to a later date," ISL said in a statement.

“The health and safety of all personnel in various bubbles remains our priority, and the League & Clubs will continue to monitor the situation and act accordingly," the statement added.

A match between Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC in Vasco was also postponed on Sunday, hours before kickoff as the southern outfit did not have the requisite number of players to field.

Prior to this, two more matches had been postponed this season after the coronavirus breached the ISL’s bio-bubble.

Besides players from Jamshedpur FC, members of ATK Mohun Bagan, FC Goa, Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC have also contracted the virus, while SC East Bengal too isolated themselves after their hotel staff inside the bio bubble was found positive.

