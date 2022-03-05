ISL 2021-22 Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Mumbai City FC will need to be at their absolute best when they take on Hyderabad FC in what will be a must-win contest that will take place at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on Saturday.

Coming into this match, Mumbai are placed fifth in the points table and they have 31 points from 19 matches. They will need to not only beat Hyderabad but also hope Kerala Blasters go down to FC Goa on Sunday.

ISL 2021-22 Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC: Team News, Injury Update

Hyderabad has been struggling with a Covid-19 outbreak on their camp. Several players missed out on their last match against Jamshedpur FC and it could well be the same for this match against Mumbai.

Mumbai too have a number of absentees. Rowlin Borges and Ahmed Jahouh seem to have recovered, but their participation in this match remains doubtful. Rahul Bheke and Lallianzuala Chhangte will not feature in this match.

ISL 2021-22 Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC probable XI:

Hyderabad FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Gurmeet Singh (GK), Nikhil Poojary, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Khassa Camara, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Yasir Mohammad, Joel Chianese, Aniket Jadhav, Javier Siverio

Mumbai City FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Mohammed Nawaz (GK); Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Vignesh; Lalengmawia, Vinit Rai; Vikram Pratap Singh, Cassinho, Bipin Singh; Igor Angulo

What time will Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC scheduled to start at 9:30 pm IST on Saturday, March 5, at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda, on Saturday.

What TV channel will show Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC match?

The ISL match between Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

