ISL 2021-22 Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Hyderabad FC lock horns with NorthEast United in match No. 28 of Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Monday, December 13. Their season though has gone in contrasting ways, with the Nizams just one point far from the top four spots, after two wins from four matches. The Highlanders, from a game more, are reeling in at ninth with four points.

Manolo Marquez’s side have momentum coming into this game after beating Bengaluru FC 1-0 last time out. A win against the Highlanders will promote them into the top four positions. Whereas Khalid Jamil’s men lost (0-1) against Odisha FC in their previous outing, they will want to get out of the losing and stalemate streak. They can make a big jump with a victory against Hyderabad FC.

The match between HFC vs NEUFC will be hosted at the GMC Athletic Stadium and is scheduled to kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

ISL 2021-22 Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC: Team News, Injury Update

Hyderabad FC will be missing Mohammad Yasir, while Edu Garcia is likely to make a return. Halicharan Narzary could make it to the bench, the 27-year-old limped off in the opening match of their campaign and has since been out.

As for NorthEast United they will be without Federico Gallego, who is out for the rest of the season. Apart from the long absentee, there are no major injury concerns to report from the NEUFC camp.

ISL 2021-22 Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC probable XI:

Hyderabad FC probable playing XI: Kattimani (GK); Rai, Juanan, Chinglensana Singh, Mishra; Chakrabarti, Victor, Poojary, Jadhav; Ogbeche, Siverio

NorthEast United FC probable playing XI: Michu (GK); Lakra, Shereef, Santana, Gurjinder Kumar; Coureur, Camara, Sehnaj Singh; Rochharzela, Brown, Suhair

What time will Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC will take place on Monday, December 13, at the GMC Athletic Stadium, in Bambolim, Goa. The game will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

What TV channel will show Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC match?

The match between HFC vs NEUFC will be televised on Star Sports and Star Sports Select channels in India.

How can I live stream Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC fixture?

The live streaming of today's ISL match between Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

