ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC: Both Teams Look to Make the Most of Mumbai's Lack of Form

Live now
ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC: Juan Ferrando-coached ATK Mohun Bagan will have the opportunity to top the table when they clash against high-flyers Hyderabad FC in the 50th fixture of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Wednesday.The fixture will be hosted at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and is slated to start at 07:30 PM IST. Read More
Here’s how Hyderabad FC will line up for their first match of the year 2022, Ashish Rai is back in the team!
Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Joao Victor (C), Aniket Jadhav, Edu Garcia, Hitesh Sharma, Nikhil Poojary, Bartholomew Ogbeche.
🗒️ Our first Starting XI of 2⃣0⃣2⃣2⃣! @2014_manel makes just one change.
Our 𝙍𝙖𝙞-𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠 is back 😍@i_seityasen and @souvik_23 make the bench… 💪#ATKMBHFC #ThisIsOurGame #మనహైదరాబాద్ #HyderabadFC pic.twitter.com/cEOWAfHLnL
— Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) January 5, 2022
Here’s how ATK Mohun Bagan will turn up for the first match of the year. David Williams makes his first start of the season.
Amrinder Singh (GK), Tiri, Ashutosh Mehta, Pritam Kotal (C), Prabir Das, Carl McHugh, Deepak Tangri, David Williams, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco.
⭐️TEAM NEWS ⭐️
David Williams makes his first start of the season 💚♥️#ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #AmraSobujMaroon #HeroISL #ATKMBHFC pic.twitter.com/DXM8j01Dgk
— ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) January 5, 2022
The two sides have met only twice, in the last season, with both teams sharing the spoils on the two occasions. Either side has the chance to be the first winner of this fixture.
With four wins, three draws, and just one loss, Hyderabad FC stand second in the league table collecting 15 points, one point adrift of league toppers Mumbai City FC. The Manuel Marquez-led side are exhibiting a solid, impenetrable defence conceding just seven goals in the league.
After their four-game winless run, ATK Mohun Bagan are back to winning ways under new head coach Juan Ferrando. With 14 points in eight games, the Mariners are placed fourth in the league table picking up four wins, two draws and losses each.
Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, are on a 7-match unbeaten run after their thumping of Odisha FC in their last outing. Both teams have the possibility of going top of the league table provided that either of them secure all three points.
Under the helms of new head coach Juan Ferrnado, the Mariners are rising through the ranks with two back-to-back wins. Ferrando’s men will look to continue their victorious form on Wednesday.
Hello and welcome to News18Sports’ live coverage of Indian Super League season 8 match number 50, where ATK Mohun Bagan take on Hyderabad FC at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda.
ISL 2021-22: HOME | FIXTURES | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE | PHOTOS
ATK Mohun Bagan got back to winning ways, extending their run to two games in the last outing against FC Goa. Ferrando’s wards are placed fourth with 14 points from eight matches, but will face a stern test against Hyderabad, who are on a seven-game unbeaten run. Liston Colaco has been in top form for the Mariners, the striker scored in his second successive game in a 2-1 win over Goa. However, it remains to be seen how he performs against his old club Hyderabad.
On the other hand, placed second in the ISL 2021-22 standings, Hyderabad will go top of the table if they beat the Kolkata outfit, as they are one point adrift of table-toppers Mumbai City FC. Odisha FC stunned Mumbai (4-2) the previous night, leaving the fight for the summit spot open. The Nizams have 15 points to their name from eight games and will be keen to occupy the top slot with another big victory. Bartholomew Ogbeche, who is leading the golden boot race would look to take his tally beyond 10, the Nigerian has eight goals from as many games so far.
ISL 2021-22 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC probable XI:
ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted Starting Line-up: Amrinder Singh (GK), Asutosh Mehta, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Deepak Tangri, Carl McHugh, Manvir Singh, Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco, Roy Krishna
Hyderabad FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Nim Dorjee Tamang, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Nikhil Poojary, Edu Garcia, Aniket Jadhav, Bartholomew Ogbeche
What time will ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC match kick-off?
The ISL 2021-22 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Wednesday, January 5, at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa.
What TV channel will show ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC match?
The ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.
How can I live stream ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC fixture?
The live streaming of today’s ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.