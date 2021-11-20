ISL 2021-22 Jamshedpur FC Preview: The ‘Men of Steel’ in Search of Elusive Playoff Spot

Jamshedpur FC have not managed to make a single playoff appearance since their entry to Indian Super League but hopes are high that they can buck that trend in the 2021-22 season. And they have good reason to believe so.

The ‘Men of Steel’ came mighty close last season, finishing sixth with 27 points with 7 wins and 7 losses as they missed out on the final 4 by just four points. This time around, with new proven names, be it Indian as well as foreign faces, Jamshedpur FC are expected to pose a serious threat.

The man at the helm for his second season with Jamshedpur is Owen Coyle, who will hope to take the ‘Men of Steel’ into the play-offs.

Strength

A balanced squad with a good mix of experienced Indians as well as young Indians, which have paired with proven foreign names of the league, bode well for Jamshedpur.

Their forwards, in Nerijus Valskis and Jordan Murray, are class acts as well their Indians in the squad- Komal Thatal, Farukh Choudhary and Ishan Pandita – have goals in them.

Their transfer activity in the offseason have been shrewd with calculated moves to plug in holes that Owen Coyle might have felt needed addressing.

Weakness

A concern for the manager may be injuries and finding the right balance of the squad in those situations. The Indian players who have been brought in, along with multiple foreign players, might take time to settle down and play together as a unit.

ISL 2020-21 performance

Jamshedpur FC finished sixth in the league with 27 points from their 20 games, registering 7 wins, 6 draws, and 7 losses. They were in the hunt for a place in the play-offs till the end but narrowly missed out.

Most notable new signings

Greg Stewart was brought in on a free transfer to Jamshedpur FC, after winning the Scottish Premiership with Rangers. The now 31-year-old creative midfielder has played a fair chunk of his professional career in the second tier of Scottish football and has the experience of European football.

His inclusion will help Jamshedpur in transitions of possession and bring them out from defence to attack, especially with the prolific Valskis upfront.

History in ISL

Jamshedpur FC have played five seasons in the Indian Super League and in the previous three seasons they have finished 5th twice and finished 8th in their fourth season and 6th last time.

Chances/Prediction

Jamshedpur FC have their core from last season and have only added proven names to their squad this season. They have it in them to surprise a few teams and find themselves finally in the elusive playoff spot.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Pawan Kumar, Vishal Yadav, Rehenesh TP

Defenders: PC Laldinpuia, Narender Gahlot, Peter Hartley (Captain), Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Sandip Mandi, Eli Sabia, Anas Edathodika

Midfielders: Boris Singh Thangjam, Jitendra Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Pronay Halder, Alex Lima, Mobashir Rahman, Ritwik Das, Komal Thatal, Gorachand Mamdi

Forwards: Nerijus Valskis, Greg Stewart, Jordan Murray, Farukh Choudhary, Ishan Pandita

