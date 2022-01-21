ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC Sign Leslie Cleevely as Goalkeeping Coach

Jamshedpur FC has signed Leslie Cleevely as the goalkeeping coach, the Indian Super League (ISL) club announced on Friday.

Cleevely joins Jamshedpur FC after his spell with SC East Bengal this season. He replaces Ezequiel Gomez Leon.

Start the new chapter with my new club Jamshedpur tomorrow…. pleased to be joining up with Owen Coyle , still learning.Thanks so much to SC East Bengal for your love and support , always in my heart . pic.twitter.com/b33M9Suztd— Les Cleevely (@gkles) January 20, 2022

“I’m grateful to be joining such a prestigious club with staff of the quality of Owen Coyle and Sandy Stewart, especially at a time when the team is doing so well. I’can’t wait to get to work with the keepers and help to build upon the great start you have had to the season," said Leslie in a release.

Leslie Cleevely’s coaching experience includes the likes of Premier League giants Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace, and Fulham. He worked with the great Edwin van der Sar at Fulham and coached the likes of Petr Cech, Hilario, and Carlo Cudicini during his four-year spell with Chelsea.

Jamshedpur FC are placed at the second spot in the points table with 19 points in 11 matches.

