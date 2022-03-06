CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#ShaneWarne#Movies#WarInUkraine#ICCWomen'sWorldCup#IndvsSL
Home » News » Football » ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC to Miss Mobashir in League Shield Decider vs ATKMB
1-MIN READ

ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC to Miss Mobashir in League Shield Decider vs ATKMB

Jamshedpur FC's Mohammad Mobashir Rahman (ISL)

Jamshedpur FC's Mohammad Mobashir Rahman (ISL)

Jamshedpur FC's Mohammad Mobashir Rahman was served a two-match suspension and fined Rs. 1.5 Lakhs after having been found to be guilty of 'violent conduct'.

Sports Desk

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee has served a two-match suspension to Jamshedpur FC’s Mohammad Mobashir Rahman and fined him Rs. 1.5 Lakhs after being found guilty of ‘violent conduct’ in their 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) match against Hyderabad FC.

Mobashir is ineligible for selection in the League Shield deciding match between Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan on Monday, March 7, 2022.

ISL 2021-22: HOME | FIXTURES | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE | PHOTOS

The player has already served an automatic one-match ban in Jamshedpur FC’s previous match against Odisha FC.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.

Sports Desk

A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you live updates, breaking news, opinions and photos from the wide world of sport. Follow @News18Sport...Read More

Tags
first published:March 06, 2022, 15:39 IST