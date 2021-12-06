ISL 2021-22 Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Jamshedpur FC will square off against ATK Mohun Bagan in the 20th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 match at the GMC Athletic Stadium, in Bambolim, on Monday, December 6.

Owen Coyle’s side have had a decent run in the season so far, they have won and collected a point each in the remaining two matches. They head into this high-octane clash after dropping two points by squandering their lead to be held 1-1 by Hyderabad FC in the previous outing. However, they are one of the two teams to remain unbeaten in the tournament, Chennaiyin FC being the other. Coyle’s unit will be eager to register their second win of the season against their favourite rival.

ATK Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, have commanded victories in their opening two matches. They first drubbed Kerala Blasters FC 4-2, then steamrolled arch rivals SC East Bengal 3-0 in the season’s first Kolkata derby. However, they lost momentum as they suffered a humiliating 1-5 defeat against the reigning champion Mumbai City FC, in a repeat of the last season’s final, last time out. Antonio Lopez Habas’ men will hope to forget their previous match and will look to get back into the winning ways.

The match between Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

ISL 2021-22 Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Team News, Injury Update

TBA

ISL 2021-22 Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan probable XI:

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Narender Gahlot, Ricky Lallawmawma, Seiminlen Doungel, Jitendra Singh, Alexandre Lima, Komal Thatal, Greg Stewart, Nerijus Valskis

ATK Mohun Bagan: Amrinder Singh, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Joni Kauko, Carl McHugh, Deepak Tangri, Lenny Rodrigues, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Roy Krishna

What time will Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will take place on Monday, December 6, at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Goa and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST.

What TV channel will show Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match?

The match between Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan will be televised on Star Sports and Star Sports Select channels in India.

How can I live stream Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

