ISL 2021-22 Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

After snapping up their maiden League Shield title, Jamshedpur FC will lock horns against the Kerala Blasters as hot favourites in the first of two-legged semi-final of the Indian Super League. This match will take place at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Friday.

Jamshedpur FC come into this match after having a bumper season, where they finished at the top of the points table and accumulated a whopping 43 points from 20 games.

Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, made their spot in the semi-final for the first time since 2016.

ISL 2021-22 Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Team News, Injury Update

Jamshedpur FC are still sweating over the fitness of Mobashir who is back with an injury. Apart from him, Jitendra Singh and Boris Singh are not yet fit despite having played the last game after having taken painkillers.

Kerala Blasters FC will be happy with the return of Harmanjot Khabra as he is back from a disciplinary suspension. Also, Jeakson is back from an injury but is not fit enough to take part in this match.

ISL 2021-22 Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC probable XI:

Jamshedpur FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Rehnesh TP (GK); Dinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma; Jitendra Singh, Pronay Halder, Len Doungel, Boris Singh; Greg Stewart, Daniel Chima

Kerala Blasters FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (GK); Harmanjot Khabra, Ruivah, Marko Leskovic, Sanjeev Stalin; Puitea, Jeakson Singh; Sahal Abdul Samad, Adrian Luna; Alvaro Vazquez, Jorge Diaz

What time will Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Friday, March 11, at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda.

What TV channel will show Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match?

The ISL match between Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

