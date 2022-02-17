ISL 2021-22 Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Jamshedpur FC will take on Mumbai City FC as both sides will be looking to book a semi-final spot in ISL 2022. This rescheduled Indian Super League match will take place at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Thursday.

Coming into this match, Mumbai FC are placed fifth in the points table with 25 points. They are on the same level as Jamshedpur FC – a side that is placed fourth on the points table, but they have a game in hand. A win here for either team will see them jump to the third spot and bridge the gap on leaders Hyderabad FC as well as second-placed ATK Mohun Bagan.

ISL 2021-22 Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC: Team News, Injury Update

For Jamshedpur FC, Komal Thatal remains a doubtful starter for the game. Apart from this, Farukh Choudhary will also miss the entire season. However, Jordan Murray should be back for this game against Mumbai City FC.

Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, will have a full-fledged side at their disposal. The side does not have injuries or suspensions to fret upon.

ISL 2021-22 Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC probable XI:

Jamshedpur FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Rehenesh TP (GK); Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma; Jitendra Singh, Pronay Halder; Ritwik Das, Greg Stewart, Boris Singh; Daniel Chima

Mumbai City FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Mohammed Nawaz (GK); Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai; Lalengmawia, Ahmed Jahouh; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Cassinho, Bipin Singh; Igor Angulo

What time will Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Wednesday, February 16, at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim on Wednesday.

What TV channel will show the Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC match?

The ISL match between Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

