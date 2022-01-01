ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC's Nerijus Valskis Returns to Chennaiyin FC

Lithuanian striker Nerijus Valskis returned to Chennaiyin FC after securing a move from Jamshedpur FC on Saturday.

Valskis who had made the reverse move from Chennaiyin FC to Jamshedpur FC before the ISL 2020-21 season will return to the club where he started his journey in Indian football.

“Chennaiyin FC are delighted to announce that an agreement with Nerijus Valskis on a free transfer has been completed. The Lithuanian forward joins the club for the remainder of the season,” read the club statement.

Jamshedpur FC and Lithuanian forward Nerijus Valskis have mutually parted ways. We wish Nerka best of luck in his future endeavors.#JamKeKhelo @NValskis pic.twitter.com/8oJy1A9gcc— Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) January 1, 2022

The Lithuanian who helped the Super Machans reach the final of the 2019-20 season, said he was delighted to return home.

“I am very excited and very happy to be back home and wear the blue shirt again,” said the forward.

In that season, Valskis had won the ISL golden boot, scoring 15 goals and providing 6 assists in 20 games to take Chennaiyin FC to the final.

“Although the loss of Rafael was a hard one to take, we are extremely delighted to have Valskis join our ranks once again. We all know as Chennayin FC fans, of what he is capable of in our kit. I think his signing will empower us for the remainder of the season,” Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani said.

After moving to Jamshedpur FC the season after, the Lithuanian has netted 10 goals in a season and a half for the club from Jharkhand.

In fact, Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC will lock horns in the Indian Super League at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Sunday.

