ISL 2021-22 Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC Live Score and Updates: Bright Start to the Match, Scores Tied at 0-0

They have not managed a win in their last six games, however, Marco Pezzaiuoli’scharges showed character by managing to pull off a draw against ATK Mohun Bagan in a thrilling encounter that ended 3-3 last time out. They will have more than a formidable opponent to deal with when they take field on Monday evening, especially against a scintillating Greg Stewart in their bid to return to winning ways in the ISL.

On the contrary, Jamshedpur are at the other end of the table, sitting third with 11 points from six games. The Red Miners have won two of their last three games and head into this contest after steamrolling Odisha FC 4-0 in their previous game. A win in this match can get them to the second spot and a point adrift of Mumbai City FC.

ISL 2021-22 Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Team News, Injury Update

Marco Pezzaiuoli will be without the services of Yrondu Musavu-King and forward Leon Augustine till January, while Naorem Roshan Singh is suspended for this clash after collecting four yellow cards. Bengaluru FC will, however, have Suresh Wangjam returning from suspension.

Meanwhile, Owen Coyle will be without Mobashir Rahman, while Alex Lima’s availability remains doubtful due to a groin injury. Jordan Murray returned to training and is likely to play a bigger role in this clash.

What time will Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC match kick-off? The ISL 2021-22 match between Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Monday, December 20, at the GMC Athletic Stadium, in Fatorda Stadium, Goa. What TV channel will show Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC match? The ISL match between Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. How can I live stream Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC fixture? The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

