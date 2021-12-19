ISL 2021-22: Juan Ferrando Triggers Release Clause with FC Goa, to Join ATK Mohun Bagan

FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando is all set to join fellow Indian Super League (ISL) club ATK Mohun Bagan as their coach after the Kolkata side released Antonio Habas following a poor string of results. FC Goa co-owner Akshay Tandon announced on Twitter that Ferrando had triggered his release clause and that he and the club had no choice but to relieve him of his duties. Ferrando has also had a mixed start to the season with FC Goa, where the club endured their worst-ever start to an ISL season.

“With disappointment I’d like to confirm that @JuanFerrandoF has triggered his release clause, obliging us to release him of his duties so that he can join @atkmohunbaganfc. As long the money gets deposited in our accounts, we do not have a choice in his decision," Tandon tweeted.

He said that it came as a surprise to the club as Ferrando informed them of his decision on this (Sunday) morning. “He left no room for a discussion or a negotiatio," Tandon informed.

“It is unfortunate that people involved in the deal chose to leak the information to the press before even before the release clause was triggered. Members of our squad and staff had to find out about these developments through twitter and the media.

“Poaching our coaches, staff and players is fair game but I hope better sense and sportsmanship prevails in the future. We would have at least liked the opportunity to inform our squad ourselves. To our fans, I’d like say, ‘Do not worry’. This will in fact make us stronger.

“It may not seem like that now. I’d like to ask your love and belief in your club. We are @FCGoaOfficial We have a championship squad and there is already a full strength of coaches and staff to fill in the gaps in the short term," he concluded.

On Saturday, Habas was removed as ATK Mohun Bagan head coach and his assistant Manuel Cascallana was announced as the interim coach.

The Spaniard, who was the first manager in ISL to win the title twice, had been under pressure after their star-studded side slipped to the bottom half following their four-match winless steak - the latest being a 3-3 draw against an under-performing Bengaluru FC.

FC Goa are currently working on a plan to deal with the issue.

