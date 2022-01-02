ISL 2021-22 KBFC v FCG LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

As Kerala Blasters step into the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Sunday, January 2, they will be hoping to return to winning ways against struggling Goa. Goa have dominated Kerala Blasters in ISL winning nine of the previous 14 matches. Kerala have three wins and two ties. In their encounters last season, Goa won 3-1 and then drew 1-1. Pressure seems to be mounting on Derrick Pereira who was hoping to bring about a drastic improvement for Goa since stepping into the head coach role.

Kerala’s undefeated streak now stands at seven games, although Ivan Vukomanovic’s team had to settle for a point in a 1-1 draw with Jamshedpur. In their previous two games, the Blasters had won 3-0 over Mumbai City and Chennaiyin. Meanwhile, Goa have failed to win a game since Derrick Pereira took over as manager in lieu of Juan Ferrando. Goa were held to a 1-1 draw by Hyderabad in Pereira’s first game in charge, and were defeated 2-1 by Ferrando’s ATK Mohun Bagan in their most recent match.

ISL 2021-22 KBFC v FCG: Team News, Injury Update

Centre-back Enes Sipovic has returned from injury as a substitute against Jamshedpur. Due to injury, goalkeeper Albino Gomes and winger Rahul KP are both questionable. Meanwhile, Seityasen Singh has joined Hyderabad on loan.

In the case of Goa, Edu Bedia should be back for the side after being one of several players who missed the last game owing to food sickness. Meanwhile, injuries have ruled out Brandon Fernandes, Glan Martins, Romario, and Airam Cabrera.

ISL 2021-22 KBFC v FCG Probable XI:

KBFC Probable XI: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Ruivah Hormipam, Marko Leskovic, Jessel Carneiro (C), Harmanjot Khabra, Sahal Samad, Jeakson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Adrian Luna, Alvaro Vazquez and Jorge Diaz.

FCG Probable XI: Dheeraj Singh (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Aiban Dohling, Dylan Fox, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, Princeton Rebello, Edu Bedia, Alberto Noguera, Airam Cabrera, Devendra Murgaonkar

When does the KBFC v FCG match start?

KBFC v FCG ISL 2021-22 match is set to begin at 07:30 p.m. IST on January 2, at the Tilak Stadium, Goa.

What TV channel will broadcast the match between KBFC v FCG?

Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD will broadcast the ISL match between KBFC v FCG.

How can I watch the KBFC v FCG match live?

Today’s ISL match between KBFC v FCG will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

