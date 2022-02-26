ISL 2021-22 Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Kerala Blasters FC will take on Chennaiyan FC and they will need to win this contest if they are to make it to the semi-finals. This match against the Chennaiyin FC will take place at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

Hyderabad have already made it through to the semi-finals and now the remaining three spots are up for grabs. Before this match, Kerala come into this match placed fifth with 27 points from 17 games.

ISL 2021-22 Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Team News, Injury Update

Kerala Blasters will be without the services of Jeakson Singh and Nishu Kumar. However, Hormipam has recovered from his injury and should be available for this clash. Jorge Pereyra Diaz has also served his suspension and should make the cut for this match.

Chennaiyin have a fit squad at their disposal and despite the fact that their semi-final hopes are gone, they would want to put in a good show.

ISL 2021-22 Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC probable XI:

Kerala Blasters FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK); Harmanjot Khabra, Marko Leskovic, Enes Sipovic, Nishu Kumar; Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Adrian Luna; Jorge Diaz, Alvaro Vazquez

Chennaiyin FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Debjit Majumder (GK); Reagan Singh, Deepak Devrani, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das; Ariel Borysiuk, Anirudh Thapa (C), Ninthoi Meetei, Vladimir Koman, Rahim Ali; Nerijus Valskis

What time will Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST on Friday, February 26, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Saturday.

What TV channel will show Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC match?

The ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

