ISL 2021-22 Kerala Blasters Road to Final: Two-time Finalists Eye Trophy

Kerala Blasters are in the Indian Super League (ISL) for the first time since 2016 and will be going for a first ISL title in front of their fans. For the first time in two seasons, fans will be allowed at the stadium and Goa is expected to see a wave of the Yellow Army.

Ivan Vukomanovic came as the coach for the Blasters ahead of the season and despite a slow start, he made the team play an entertaining brand of football and took them to a stage that the fans were dying to see them at.

Through the course of the season, Kerala Blasters have won 10 out of their 22 matches, drawn 8 and lost four. They qualified for the playoffs as the fourth team on the points table but made it past Jamshedpur FC over two legs.

Vukomanovic has made the team tick with his tactics and style of players and a combined effort from the Indians and foreigners have worked for the team.

Advertisement

In the final against Hyderabad FC, they will be up against another attacking outfit and it is expected to be a match-up of the equals.

ROAD TO THE FINAL

Match 1: ATK Mohun Bagan 4-2 Kerala Blasters

Match 2: NorthEast United FC 0-0 Kerala Blasters

Match 3: Bengaluru FC 1-1 Kerala Blasters

Advertisement

Match 4: Kerala Blasters 2-1 Odisha FC

Match 5: SC East Bengal 1-1 Kerala Blasters

Match 6: Mumbai City FC 0-3 Kerala Blasters

Match 7: Chennaiyin FC 0-3 Kerala Blasters

Match 8: Kerala Blasters 1-1 Jamshedpur FC

Match 9: Kerala Blasters 2-2 FC Goa

Match 10: Kerala Blasters 1-0 Hyderabad FC

Match 11: Odisha FC 0-2 Kerala Blasters

Match 12: Kerala Blasters 0-1 Bengaluru FC

Match 13: Kerala Blasters 2-1 NorthEast United FC

Match 14: Jamshedpur FC 3-0 Kerala Blasters

Match 15: Kerala Blasters 1-0 SC East Bengal

Match 16: Kerala Blasters 2-2 ATK Mohun Bagan

Match 17: Hyderabad FC 2-1 Kerala Blasters

Match 18: Kerala Blasters 3-0 Chennaiyin FC

Match 19: Kerala Blasters 3-1 Mumbai City FC

Match 20: FC Goa 4-4 Kerala Blasters

Semi-final 1st Leg: Jamshedpur FC 0-1 Kerala Blasters

Semi-final 2nd Leg: Kerala Blasters 1-1 Jamshedpur FC

PLAYERS TO HAVE SHONE

Sahal Abdul Samad: For long, Sahal has been looked as a talented footballer with the potential to shine for India but both under Eelco Schattorie and Kibu Vicuna, he could not live up to his potential. Under Vukomanovic though, Sahal has been able to put some of his best performances. Not only has Sahal been a valuable attacking threat but this season, Sahal was also adept to his defensive responsibilities for the team.

Puitea: Puitea has been that glue that has kept Kerala Blasters going from the middle of the park. From tactical fouls to disrupt opponents to having the vision to get the attack going, Puitea has been absolutely sensational this season. He hadn’t found much game time under Vicuna but he has impressed Vukomanovic and has been a mainstay.

Harmanjot Khabra: Khabra was the big signing Kerala Blasters made ahead of the season and he has justified the signing with excellent performances at the back. Khabra, in defence, has led the unit at the back and made sure that the team has gone tighter and tighter through the course of the season.

Adrian Luna: Luna has been Kerala Blasters’ trump card this season. From exceptional set-pieces to his link-up play, Luna made the Blasters’ attacking threat work.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.