ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan Match Postponed Due to Covid Outbreak in KBFC Camp

Indian Super League (ISL) has decided to postpone Match No. 66 between Kerala Blasters FC and ATK Mohun Bagan scheduled to be played on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco.

Assessing the situation based on the advice of the League’s medical team, Kerala Blasters FC are unable to field a team and safely prepare for and play the match, ISL said in a statement.

ISL 2021-22: HOME | FIXTURES | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE | PHOTOS

The ISL statement also revealed that the match number 53 of this season which was between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC but had to be postponed due to another covid outbreak has been rescheduled to Sunday, January 23, 2022, at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda. It will be a 9:30pm kick-off. The match was originally scheduled to take place on January 8, 2022.

“Match No. 53 between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC has been rescheduled to Sunday, January 23, 2022, at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda. Kick-off is at 9:30 PM IST. The match was originally scheduled for Saturday, January 8, 2022," read the statement.

Two days back, Jamshedpur FC’s match against Hyderabad FC was postponed hours before kick-off after the Jharkhand-based club failed to field a team due to COVID-19 cases in its ranks. A match between Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC in Vasco was also postponed on Sunday, hours before kickoff as the southern outfit did not have the requisite number of players to field. Prior to that, two more matches had been postponed this season after the coronavirus breached the ISL’s bio-bubble.

In total, five ISL 2021-22 season matches have been postponed due to covid-19 outbreak inside the bio-secure bubble.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.