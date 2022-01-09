Hyderabad FC will look to consolidate their spot in the top two on the points table when they lock horns with Kerala Blasters in their next game on Sunday at Tilak Maidan Stadium.

Both Hyderabad and Kerala have suffered just one loss so far in ISL this season. They are both unbeaten in their last eight games and will come into this game after playing out a draw in their previous game.

Hyderabad were held for a 2-2 stalemate in their last game by ATK Mohun Bagan while the Blasters played out a draw against FC Goa in their most recent game.

The match between Kerala Blasters FC and Hyderabad FC is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

ISL 2021-22 Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC: Team News, Injury Update

Kerala Blasters boss Ivan Vukomanović will not be able to call upon the services of his Indian goalkeeper Albino Gomes in this game as he has been ruled out.

Hyderabad FC will miss the services of their Indian winger Halicharan Narzary and midfielder Mohammad Yasir in this fixture as they will be unavailable for selection against the Tuskers.

ISL 2021-22 Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC probable XI:

Kerala Blasters FC Possible Starting line-up: Prabhsukhan Gill, Enes Sipovic, Marko Leskovic, Jessel Carneiro, Harmanjot Khabra, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Adrian Luna, Alvaro Vazquez, Jorge Diaz

Hyderabad FC Possible Starting line-up: Laxmikant Kattimani, Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Nikhil Poojary, Edu Garcia, Aniket Jadhav, Bartholomew Ogbeche

What time will Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Kerala Blasters FC and Hyderabad FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Sunday, January 9, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa.

What TV channel will show Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC match?

The ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC and Hyderabad FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

