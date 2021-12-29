ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score and Updates, ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa: Liston Stunner Puts ATKMB 1-0 Up

Our players are determined, focussed, and motivated to play and get good results.
ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score and Updates, ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa: Liston Colaco with a stunner from outside the box to put ATK Mohun Bagan in the lead. FC Goa’s Muhammed Nemil had a couple of chances but his shots were astray. Juan Ferrando will go against his former team when ATK Mohun Bagan and FC Goa take on each other in the Indian Super League match No.44 at the Fatorda Stadium on Wednesday. Read More
42′ – Excellent pressing from ATKMB to make FC Goa lose the ball in their half as Roy Krishna takes advantage of it to cut his way forward and earns a corner.
ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 FC Goa
39′ – Subhasish Bose is down and is being treated on the pitch while Liston Colaco is being talked to by the bench.
ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 FC Goa
37′ – ATKMC have kept it balance ever since their goal. FC Goa’s attempts to forge forward have been dealt with well so far.
ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 FC Goa
29′ – Free kick for FC Goa outside the box and Jorge Ortiz goes for goal at the near post. A fantastic free kick but Amrinder makes an equally brilliant save.
ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 FC Goa
23′ – GOAL! An absolute stunner from Liston Colaco. He is in a one-on-one situation with an FC Goa defender and he cuts inside leaving him behind and pulls the trigger. Dheeraj was off the line and Liston’s shot went over his head into the goal.
ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 FC Goa
23’ GOOOAAAAALLL | #ATKMBFCG@colaco_liston gives @atkmohunbaganfc the lead with a sweet strike from outside the box 🔥
ATKMB 1-0 FCG#HeroISL #LetsFootball
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 29, 2021
22′ – Mariners putting the pressure on FC Goa now. A powerful shot from ATKMB at the goal but it takes a deflection to go out for a corner.
ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 FC Goa
20′ – Great chance for FC Goa to go in the lead. Excellent cutback from the right towards Nemil but he blazes over the shot.
ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 FC Goa
17′ – Good ball up the pitch towards Devendra but it’s dealt with by the ATK Mohun Bagan defence.
ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 FC Goa
12′ – ATKMB have settled down a little bit and the intensity of the press from FC Goa is slightly on the lower side at the moment.
ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 FC Goa
8′ – FC Goa have been on attack early on, troubling the ATK Mohun Bagan’s backline. ATKMB have not settled yet.
ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 FC Goa
5′ – CHANCE! Clever free kick from Ortiz towards Nemil and the entire ATK Mohun Bagan back line is switched off expecting a free kick towards the goal. Nemil’s shot is just wide.
ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 FC Goa
KICK-OFF! We are underway at the Fatorda Stadium as ATK Mohun Bagan take on FC Goa.
ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 FC Goa
Since his sensational move to ATK Mohun Bagan in the middle of the season, Juan Ferrando is up against his former team FC Goa for the first time. Going by how Ferrando didn’t speak much about it and said it was difficult for him to talk about the move, it can be an emotional and pressure-filled ride for the Spaniard.
Here is how FC Goa line-up: Dheeraj Moirangthem (GK), Dylan Fox, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Ivan Gonzalez (C), Aiban Dohling, Alberto Noguera, Princeton Rebello, Muhammed Nemil, Jorge Ortiz, Devendra Murgaonkar.
Substitutes: Naveen Kumar, Sanson Pereira, Leander D’Cunha, Mohamed Ali, Alexander Romario, Nongdamba Naorem, Danstan Fernandes, Makan Chothe, Christy Davis.
Here is how ATK Mohun Bagan line-up: Amrinder Singh (GK), Tiri, Ashutosh Mehta, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal (C), Carl McHugh, Deepak Tangri, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Roy Krishna.
Substitutes: Avilash Paul, Sumit Rathi, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Prabir Das, Joni Kauko, Engson Ningombam, Lenny Rodrigues, David Williams, Kiyan Giri.
Hello and welcome to News18 Sports’ live coverage of Indian Super League match No.44 between ATK Mohun Bagan and FC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium on Wednesday.
ATK Mohun Bagan is fifth in the league table with 11 points in seven matches. Whereas, FC Goa stand at eighth position with eight points in seven matches.
The main talking point ahead of the match will be ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Juan Ferrando who quit FC Goa to become the new Mariners boss.
It will be interesting to see how he sets up his new team against his old and how his former players respond to their manager walking away to a rival.
Team News
ATK Mohun Bagan
In the pre-match press conference, Ferrando informed that all the players are fit and available for selection.
FC Goa
In the pre-match press conference, Derrick Pereira revealed Brandon Fernandes, Glan Martins, and Romario are out due to injury. He added that Airam Cabrera had pulled his hamstring in the last game and underwent a medical test. Three other players (unnamed) might not play due to food poisoning.
Key Players
ATK Mohun Bagan
Liston Colaco: The Goan winger has scored four goals and assisted one goal. He is the leading Indian goalscorer in Hero ISL this season. In addition, he has made 16 tackles and five interceptions.
Hugo Boumous: The midfielder has scored five goals and made one assist in seven matches. He will be one of the contenders for the golden boot this season.
FC Goa
Ivan Gonzalez: The center-back has been a leader at the back. Offensively, he has one goal and an assist. While, defensively, he has made 28 tackles, 26 clearances, 12 blocks and 10 interceptions.
Alberto Noguera: The Spaniard has scored two goals and assisted one. He has an average passing accuracy of 85.31% this season. Moreover, he has made 29 tackles in defensive play.
Key Stats
FCG Struggling Against ATKMB
FC Goa has not beaten ATK Mohun Bagan in their two meetings. They have lost one and drawn one.
ATKMB With A Good Record At The Venue
ATK Mohun Bagan has 19 matches at PJN Stadium, Fatorda, winning 12 and losing only 4 matches.
Both Teams Struggling With set-pieces
ATKMB have conceded nine goals from the set-piece situation which is most by any club in the league. While FCG has conceded eight goals and rank just below their opponents.
Match Timings and Telecast Details
Match: ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa
Date: 29 December 2021
Venue: PJN Stadium, Fatorda
Kick-off time: 7.30 pm
Telecast: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels – Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu
Online Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.
