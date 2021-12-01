ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score and Updates, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: Williams Scores Stunner, MCFC Lead 5-1

Read more

Pratap Singh handles the ball into the goal as he was slipping but the officials miss it and Mumbai City FC have a second goal. Vikram puts Mumbai City FC in the lead. It would be the revenge match for ATK Mohun Bagan, who lost to Mumbai City FC in both the decisive match for the ISL Shield last season and the 2020-21 final as the two sides take on each other at the Fatorda Stadium.

It is the battle of the top two from the previous season but given that ATK Mohun Bagan have made an envious start to the season, they will look to lay down the marker. For Mumbai, however, it will be a chance to bounce back to winning ways and if they do it against this ATKMB side, it will send out a brilliant message.

ATK Mohun Bagan are coming into the match at the back of a convincing 3-0 win over SC East Bengal in the Kolkata derby. Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, suffered a 1-3 defeat at the hands of Hyderabad FC.

On paper, MCFC may have a 8-5 win-loss record but the form is heavily in favour of the Habas-coached side who will be eyeing a revenge. So far, Habas’ 3-5-2 formation with Liston Colaco and Manvir Singh as the advance wing-backs have done the job but against a side with equally-attacking intent, it remains to be seen if the gaffer chooses to alter his strategy.

The Mumbai City FC coach on the other hand stressed on the need to stay grounded without reading too much into their loss to the Nizams.

ISL 2021-22 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: Team News, Injury Update

ATK Mohun Bagan’s Spanish defender José Luis Espinosa Arroyo aka Tiri is doubtful to feature in this game. Tiri has not played a single game so far in the ongoing edition of ISL and he will have to prove his match fitness prior to the start of the game to be eligible for selection.

Mumbai City FC’s Indian left-back Vignesh Dakshinamurthy is the only absentee from the MCFC squad for this game. He is out with an injury, which he picked during Mumbai’s season opener against FC Goa.

What time will ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Wednesday, December 1, at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

What TV channel will show ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC match?

The ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.