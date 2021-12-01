ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score and Updates, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: Williams Scores Stunner, MCFC Lead 5-1

Live now
81′ – ATK Mohun Bagan have been unable to force the issue against Mumbai City FC tonight and never before has a Habas team been treated this way in the ISL.
67′ –
Lenny Rodrigues 🔁 Abhishek Suryawanshi
63′ –
Angulo 🔁 Ygor Catatau
60′ – GOAL! David Williams with a brilliant strike to pull one back for ATK Mohun Bagan. No chance for Nawaz for that one.
52′ – GOAL! Bipin Singh makes it 5-0 for Mumbai City FC. Mumbai win the ball again in the ATKMB half. Bipin receives the ball and gives it across to Angulo, who puts it back towards him. Bipin runs behind the defence to receive the ball and slams it home.
52′ – GOOAALL!
Bipin’s incredible finish makes it FIVE for the night for #TheIslanders!
ATKMB 0-5 MCFC#ATKMBMCFC #MumbaiCity #AamchiCity 🔵 pic.twitter.com/1vXl8VLKMG
47′ – GOAL! Mourtada Fall scores Mumbai City FC’s fourth. Ahmed Jahouh with an inch-perfect free kick that Fall heads in.
46′ – RED CARD! Terrible start to the second half for ATKMB. Deepak Tangri catches Vikram Pratap on follow through and he gets a second yellow, which means he has to leave the field of play. ATKMB are now down to 10 men.
SECOND HALF KICK-OFF! ATK Mohun Bagan will need to turn it up by several notches to get something out of this game.
Half time substitutions for ATKMB!
Boumous 🔁 David Williams Liston 🔁 Prabir Das
Here are the statistics from the first half. Mumbai City FC have simply been superior, be it in terms of possessions, shots or obviously the goals.
HALF TIME! It’s been a shocker of a half for ATK Mohun Bagan while Mumbai City FC have run riot at the Fatorda. Vikram Pratap Singh has found the back of the net twice, including one with his arm, and Igor Angulo tapped in one.
ATKMB had no control over the game throughout that first 45 minutes and they will need to come back with a completely different plan to try and get back into this one.
38′ – GOAL! Igor Angulo makes it 3-0 for Mumbai City FC. The corner is not dealt with properly by ATK Mohun Bagan and it falls for Mandar, who whips in a fantastic cross back in the middle. Mourtada Fall rises high to head it towards Angulo, who taps it in.
37′ – GOOAAAL ANGULO!
Mourtada’s header falls perfectly on Igor’s feet who taps it in for our third!
ATKMB 0-3 MCFC#ATKMBMCFC #MumbaiCity #AamchiCity 🔵 pic.twitter.com/kcE0azYtcr
34′ – Two misses from Angulo there! The first time he thought he was going to be offside but the flag didn’t go up and he didn’t try to go for a strike. The second, he ran to put himself in a fantastic position but skied his effort.
25′ – GOAL! Vikram Pratap Singh scores his second to double Mumbai City FC’s lead. Brilliant skill from Cassio to release Bipin Singh, who put another ball from the left. Vikram made a fantastic run in the middle and struck the ball that Amrinder blocked point blank. A slipping Vikram’s handled the ball inside the goal but the goal stands.
25′ GOOOAAAALLLLL ⚽️ | #ATKMBMCFC
Vikram Partap Singh nets his second goal of the night as he doubles @MumbaiCityFC‘s lead 🔥
ATKMB 0-2 MCFC#HeroISL #LetsFootball
23′ – Mumbai City FC look dangerous every time they move ahead with the ball. ATKMB are under a lot of pressure here.
20′ – ATK Mohun Bagan have been unable to assert control over the game so far. Mumbai City FC have pressed well and not let the opponent flourish.
7′ – A nothing ball arrives in the middle and Angulo tries a scissor kick and it goes over the bar. Not bad acrobatics at all from the 36-year-old.
4′ – GOAL! Quick attacking movement from Mumbai City FC. Bipin with the pass in the middle from the left. Angulo makes the move ahead but the ball goes across the face of the goal and Vikram is there to slot the ball home from between Amrinder’s legs.
5′ – GOOOAAALL!!!
WHAT A FINISH!
ATKMB 0-1 MCFC#ATKMBMCFC #MumbaiCity #AamchiCity 🔵 pic.twitter.com/cOTATh1FLU
2′ – First corner of the game as early as the second minute for ATK Mohun Bagan after some good attacking movements from Manvir Singh.
KICK-OFF! We are underway at the Fatorda. ATK Mohun Bagan take on Mumbai City FC in a major clash.
The coaches of both Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan have laid down the importance of this fixture!
Buckingham: “It’s an exciting game and one we are looking forward to.”
Habas: “The opponent want to win (against) us, (as) we are direct rival for the playoff. We are prepared to win the match.”
It is the battle of the top two from the previous season but given that ATK Mohun Bagan have made an envious start to the season, they will look to lay down the marker. For Mumbai, however, it will be a chance to bounce back to winning ways and if they do it against this ATKMB side, it will send out a brilliant message.
ATK Mohun Bagan are coming into the match at the back of a convincing 3-0 win over SC East Bengal in the Kolkata derby. Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, suffered a 1-3 defeat at the hands of Hyderabad FC.
On paper, MCFC may have a 8-5 win-loss record but the form is heavily in favour of the Habas-coached side who will be eyeing a revenge. So far, Habas’ 3-5-2 formation with Liston Colaco and Manvir Singh as the advance wing-backs have done the job but against a side with equally-attacking intent, it remains to be seen if the gaffer chooses to alter his strategy.
The Mumbai City FC coach on the other hand stressed on the need to stay grounded without reading too much into their loss to the Nizams.
ISL 2021-22 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: Team News, Injury Update
ATK Mohun Bagan’s Spanish defender José Luis Espinosa Arroyo aka Tiri is doubtful to feature in this game. Tiri has not played a single game so far in the ongoing edition of ISL and he will have to prove his match fitness prior to the start of the game to be eligible for selection.
Mumbai City FC’s Indian left-back Vignesh Dakshinamurthy is the only absentee from the MCFC squad for this game. He is out with an injury, which he picked during Mumbai’s season opener against FC Goa.
What time will ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC match kick-off?
The ISL 2021-22 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Wednesday, December 1, at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa.
What TV channel will show ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC match?
The ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.
How can I live stream ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC fixture?
The live streaming of today’s ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
