CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss15#Bollywood#Coronavirus#Parliament#Movies
  • Home
    • »
  • News
    • »
  • Football
    • »
  • ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score and Updates, Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: No Sunil Chhetri in Starting XI for BFC

Live now

Auto Refresh

ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score and Updates, Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: No Sunil Chhetri in Starting XI for BFC

ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score and Updates, Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Sunil Chhetri is not in the starting line-up for Bengaluru FC.

News18.com | December 16, 2021, 19:03 IST
ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score and Updates, Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan

ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score and Updates, Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: In a massive surprise by Bengaluru FC coach Marco Pezzaiuoli, Sunil Chhetri has been benched. Both Bengaluru and ATK Mohun Bagan will be looking to get their campaigns back on track when they face off in match No.31 of the Indian Super League at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Thursday. Read More

Key Events

Key Events
Dec 16, 2021 19:03 IST

Coach Speak - Antonio Habas, ATK Mohun Bagan

Every match massively matters in this edition of the Hero ISL. All matches are at level for 30-40 minutes and after that, one goal, two goals, three goals more, this shouldn’t happen. We have to find stability; we have to find balance. In my opinion, I don’t see this big difference, this is my job of winning and losing, and this is my war in the game.

Coach Speak - Antonio Habas, ATK Mohun Bagan
Dec 16, 2021 19:00 IST

Coach Speak - Marco Pezzaiuoli, Bengaluru FC

We deserve to have more points than we have right now. That’s where we are unhappy. Not with the building up of the performance. But how are we getting the goals? That’s all we talk about. It means the team needs to step up one step higher. It’s not easy against an opponent like ATK Mohun Bagan but we need to. The more experienced players need to step up and be vocal to guide the youngsters. Irrespective of who’s injured, the available players need to take charge and bring the best out of each other.

Coach Speak - Marco Pezzaiuoli, Bengaluru FC
Dec 16, 2021 18:50 IST

ATK Mohun Bagan Starting XI

Here is how ATK Mohun Bagan line-up: Amrinder Singh (GK), Tiri, Ashutosh Mehta, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Deepak Tangri, Joni Kauko, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Roy Krishna.

Substitutes: Avilash Paul, Sumit Rathi, Prabir Das, Carl McHugh, Engson Ningombam, Michael Soosairaj, Lenny Rodrigues, David Williams, Kiyan Giri.

Dec 16, 2021 18:48 IST

Bengaluru FC Starting XI

Here is how Bengaluru FC line-up: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Roshan Naorem, Parag Shrivas, Ashique Kuruniyan, Ajith Kamaraj, Alan Costa, Danish Farooq, Bruno Silva, Jayesh Rane, Prince Ibara, Cleiton Silva.

Substitutes: Lara Sharma, Pratik Chowdhary, Iman Basafa, Rohit Kumar, Ajay Chhetri, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh, Siva Narayanan.

NO SUNIL CHHETRI IN THE STARTING LINE-UP!

Dec 16, 2021 18:36 IST

ISL 2021-22 LIVE - BFC vs ATKMB

Hello and welcome to News18 Sports’ live coverage of match No.31 of the Indian Super League between Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

Dec 16, 2021 18:50 IST

ATK Mohun Bagan Starting XI

Dec 16, 2021 18:48 IST

Bengaluru FC Starting XI

Read more

Bengaluru FC are currently in the bottom rung on the ninth place with only one win in six matches while ATK Mohun Bagan sit on a disappointing sixth, having not won in their last three matches. BFC are on the run of three straight losses and faced a defeat against FC Goa in the previous game. ATK Mohun Bagan managed just a draw in the last match against Chennaiyin FC after two losses against Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC.

Head-to-head

Bengaluru FC have so far played against ATK Mohun Bagan on two occasions with the latter emerging victorious on both counts.

Team News

The news from the Bengaluru camp is that Leon Augustine will remain unavailable with the ligament injury alongside Yrondu Musavu-King with both ruled out till at least January.

Key stats

Closed account

Bengaluru FC are yet to score a goal against ATK Mohun Bagan in the Hero ISL. ATK Mohun Bagan completed a league double over Bengaluru FC in 2020-21 Hero ISL. They scored three goals in two games.

Vulnerable opening

Bengaluru FC have conceded 6 goals in the first 30 minutes of the matches in this season of the Hero ISL. No team has conceded more goals in the opening half-hour of the games.

Key players

BENGALURU FC

Cleiton Silva: The Brazilian striker has looked the Blues’ most threatening player as he is the only Bengaluru FC player to manage more than one goal this season. Silva has taken eight shots on the target, managing to convert three of them into goals.

Jayesh Rane: While taking command of the midfield for Bengaluru FC, Rane has managed to score a goal, however, he would enter the field with a mission to create more chances and add to his assist tally that currently reads zero.

ATK MOHUN BAGAN

Liston Colaco: Colaco has shown dynamic prowess at the front as he leads the list of most goals scored by an Indian player this season with three goals to his name.

Pritam Kotal: Skipper Kotal continues to raise the bar for his side with his individual performances. In the five matches so far, in defence, he has made 22 tackles, 26 clearances and 17 interceptions.

Match timings and telecast details

Match: Bengaluru FC v ATK Mohun Bagan

Date: 16th December 2021

Venue: Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

Kick-off time: 7.30 pm

Telecast: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels – Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu

Online Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

More News

TAGS