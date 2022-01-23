ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC: BFC 0-0 FCG; ATKMB v OFC

Read more

victory against Mumbai City FC in the previous game 12 days ago.

FC Goa suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of SC East Bengal in their last outing.

Level on points in the standings, both the teams are slight outsiders in terms of the race for the top four but a win could get them right into the mix.

The Mariners are placed sixth in the points table with 15 points from nine matches. ATK Mohun Bagan played a 2-2 draw against Hyderabad FC in their last match that happened on 5 January 2022. David Williams scored the fastest goal in the history of the league, which came in the 12th second of the match. A late strike from Javier Siverio forced them to share the points.

Meanwhile, Odisha FC defeated NorthEast United 0-2 in their last match with Aridai Suarez and Daniel Lalhlimpuia scoring quick-fire goals.

Both teams are on the verge of taking a big step towards their target for the season and are one win away to break into the top-four.

What time will Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST 9:30 pm at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim and ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC will start at PJN Stadium in Margao, Goa on Sunday, January 23

What TV channel will show Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC match?

The ISL match between Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

