CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss15#Movies#Coronavirus#IndvsNZ#Bollywood
  • Home
    • »
  • News
    • »
  • Football
    • »
  • ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score and Updates, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters: Blasters Look for First Win

Live now

Auto Refresh

ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score and Updates, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters: Blasters Look for First Win

ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score and Updates, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters: Bengaluru will look to for a victory over Kerala Blasters, who are yet to win a match.

News18.com | November 28, 2021, 20:04 IST
ISL 2021-22 LIVE Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters.

ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score and Updates, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters: Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters go up against each other in their third match of the season at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Sunday. Bengaluru FC will be looking to get back to winning ways while Kerala Blasters are still waiting for their first win of the season. Read More

Key Events

Key Events
Nov 28, 2021 20:04 IST

ISL 2021-22 LIVE - BFC vs KBFC

32′ – Both BFC and KBFC are showing glimpses of danger but KBFC have looked a bit more penetrative than BFC.

Bengaluru FC 0-0 Kerala Blasters

Nov 28, 2021 19:58 IST

ISL 2021-22 LIVE - BFC vs KBFC

18′ – Puitea does extremely well on the left flank to win the ball and pass into the middle but it’s just missed.

Bengaluru FC 0-0 Kerala Blasters

Nov 28, 2021 19:54 IST

ISL 2021-22 LIVE - BFC vs KBFC

16′ – Enes Sipovic has a head clash with Alan Costa. They are both treated on the sidelines and come back to the ground.

Bengaluru FC 0-0 Kerala Blasters

Nov 28, 2021 19:40 IST

ISL 2021-22 LIVE - BFC vs KBFC

9′ – Great pace from Vincy in the middle to try to reach that ball but it’s just ahead of him.

Bengaluru FC 0-0 Kerala Blasters

Nov 28, 2021 19:38 IST

ISL 2021-22 LIVE - BFC vs KBFC

7′ – A balanced game as of yet, neither goalkeepers have been tested yet but Bengaluru FC have had a bit more of the ball.

Bengaluru FC 0-0 Kerala Blasters

Nov 28, 2021 19:34 IST

KICK-OFF: BFC 0-0 KBFC

KICK-OFF! We are underway at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim as Bengaluru FC take on Kerala Blasters with the Blues being the designated home team.

Bengaluru FC 0-0 Kerala Blasters

Nov 28, 2021 19:24 IST

Coach Speak - Marco Pezzaiuoli, Bengaluru FC

They (Kerala Blasters) are a strong team. They have a good attack. They like to press high and would like to give us stress. We need to be very sharp in duels. We need to win the duels, for me that’s the most important thing. Then we need to play our game.

Coach Speak - Marco Pezzaiuoli, Bengaluru FC
Nov 28, 2021 18:52 IST

Kerala Blasters Starting XI

Here is how Kerala Blasters line-up: Albino Gomes (GK), Mark Leskovic, Enes Sipovic, Jessel Carneiro, Sahal Abdul Samad, Adrian Luna, Jeakson Singh, Vincy Barretto, Harmanjot Khabra, Lalthathanga Puitea, Alvaro Vazquez.

Substitutes: Sandeep Singh, RV Hormipam, Nishu Kumar, Ayush Adhikari, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Sanjeev Stalin, Prasanth K, Jorge Diaz, Chencho Gyeltshen.

Nov 28, 2021 18:50 IST

Bengaluru FC Starting XI

Here is how Bengaluru FC line-up: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Pratik Chowdhary, Alan Costa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Naorem Singh, Bruno Ramirez, Suresh Singh, Iman Basafa, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Cleiton Silva.

Substitutes: Sharon, Sarthak Golui, Wungngayam Muirang, Danish Farooq, Edmund Lalrindika, Ajay Chhetri, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Siva Sakthi, Prince Ibara.

Nov 28, 2021 18:46 IST

ISL 2021-22 LIVE - BFC vs KBFC

Hello and welcome to News18 Sports’ live blog on the match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

Nov 28, 2021 18:52 IST

Kerala Blasters Starting XI

Nov 28, 2021 18:50 IST

Bengaluru FC Starting XI

Read more

Bengaluru kicked off the new season with a thumping 2-4 win over last year’s semifinalist NorthEast United. However, they lost the plot in their next game as they received a 1-3 hammering by Odisha FC.

Kerala Blasters started their ISL campaign on a disappointing note as they were beaten 2-4 at the hands of ATK Mohun Bagan before playing out a goalless draw against the Highlanders.

Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC have played eight matches against each other, with the Blues ending up as winners in five of those matches. The Blasters have won two out of them, while the remaining one ended in a draw. In the last five head to head matches between these two sides, Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC have won twice each and shared the spoils in the remaining tie.

ISL 2021-22 Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Team News, Injury Update

Bengaluru FC forward Harmanpreet Singh and midfielder Rahul Kumar will sit out from this fixture with injuries. Young striker Aakashdeep Singh will also join them in the stands as he has also been ruled out from this fixture.

Meanwhile, Kerela Blasters will miss the services of their domestic midfielder Rahul KP, who has been sidelined from this game with an injury.

What time will Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC will take place on Sunday, November 28, at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Goa and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST.

What TV channel will show Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match?

The Star Sports Network has the televising rights to today’s ISL match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC. The match between BFC vs KBFC will be televised on Star Sports and Star Sports Select channels in India.

How can I live stream Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

More News

TAGS