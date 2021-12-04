ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score and Updates, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Mumbai Eye Top of the Table

Read more

Bengaluru FC come into the match at the back of an error-prone 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters while Mumbai City FC will carry the confidence from their massive 5-1 win over ATK Mohun Bagan.

“The morale in the camp is very good, because we’ve analysed the games we played so far and we see an improvement in certain aspects. But we still need to work on finishing the chances we get, which is what our next step is, as a team. We are playing Mumbai, which is very motivating for us as it is for every other team, because everyone wants to beat the champions of the league,” said Bengaluru FC head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli ahead of the game.

Head to Head

Mumbai City FC have played eight matches against Bengaluru FC in the history of the ISL, with the Islanders ending up winning four of them. The Blues have won three, while the remaining match ended in a draw. However, Mumbai City FC have registered four wins in the last five head-to-head matches.

ISL 2021-22 Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Team News, Injury Update

Bengaluru FC has quite an injury list as the likes of forward Harmanpreet Singh, midfielder Rahul Kumar, Jayesh Rane, Rohit Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Parag Satish Shrivas are nursing injuries and will miss this fixture.

Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, remains the only injury concern for Des Buckingham. The midfielder may miss the action for next six weeks due to an ankle injury he suffered in the opening match against FC Goa.

What time will Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC will take place on Saturday, December 4, at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Goa and it is scheduled to start at 09:30 pm IST.

What TV channel will show Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC match?

The match between BFC vs MCFC will be televised on Star Sports and Star Sports Select channels in India.

How can I live stream Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

