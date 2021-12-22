ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters: Both Teams Look to Extend Winning Streak

Live now
ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Chennaiyin, the side that has been most resolute when it comes to their defence, come into the game with a 2-1 win over Odisha on Saturday. They have only lost one of their first six games this season, and they have a strong defensive record in which they haven’t allowed more than one goal in any of the previous games. Read More
Here’s how the points table look like ahead of the Southern Derby. A win here for Chennaiyin FC would take them to the second spot while a win for Kerala Blasters FC would lift them to third spot.
Here’s how Kerala Blasters have lined up for the Southern Derby: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Ruivah Hormipam, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Harmanjot Khabra, Jessel Carneiro, Sahal Samad, Adrian Luna, Jeakson Singh, Jorge Diaz, Marko Leskovic and Alvaro Vazquez.
𝙐𝙉𝘾𝙃𝘼𝙉𝙂𝙀𝘿! 👊🏼
Here are the 11 Blasters taking the field for #CFCKBFC ⤵️#YennumYellow #KBFC #കേരളബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്സ് pic.twitter.com/wclPWSgAHi
— K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) December 22, 2021
Chennaiyin FC remain unchanged: Vishal Kaith (GK), Reagan Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Anirudh Thapa, Ariel Borysiuk, Mirlan Murzaev, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Slavko Damjanovic, Germanpreet Singh and Vladimir Koman
#CFCKBFC team news: Delivered! 🗞️
👉🏻 Bosko sticks to the same starting eleven.
Brought to you by @apollotyres #AllInForChennaiyin #அதிரடிஆட்டம் @ApolloXSports pic.twitter.com/VmNXJ1gJZn
— Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) December 22, 2021
Touted as the ‘Southern Derby’, Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters FC have played 16 matches amongst themselves in the history of the Hero ISL. The Kochi based side have won only three of those matches, while their rivals have walked away with top honours on six occasions. Seven of the remaining matches of this fixture have ended in a draw.
The Blasters are unbeaten in their last five matches, having won two and shared the spoils on the remaining three occasions. After a shaky start to the season, Ivan Vukomanovic’s boys are finally making their opportunities count, as was evident from the inspiring win over Mumbai City FC in the previous game.
The Bozidar Bandovic coached side have won two, drawn two and lost one in their last five matches this season. Having remained unbeaten in the first four matches, the side lost by a solitary goal to league leaders Mumbai City FC, but bounced back pretty well against a struggling Odisha FC side to put themselves back in the top-four race
The Chennai based side edged past Odisha FC 2-1 in their previous match to register their third win of the season, while Kerala Blasters FC scripted a remarkable 3-0 win over league leaders and defending champions Mumbai City FC to climb up the table.
Hello and welcome to News18Sports’ live coverage of Indian Super League season 8, match number 38 where Chennaiyin FC will take on Kerala Blasters FC in this season’s first Southern Derby at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa.
Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, come into the game high on confidence too after stunning defending champions Mumbai City with a 3-0 thrashing on Sunday, making it the upset of the season. They’ve just lost a solitary game so far this season, and have allowed only three goals in five games since their season-opening loss to ATK Mohun Bagan.
ISL 2021-22 Chennayin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Team News, Injury Update
Chennayin have a 6-3 head-to-head edge against Kerala Blasters. Both Chennaiyin and Kerala Blasters have built along with their strong defence as they headed deeper into the season. The game is likely to be competitive and low-scoring since both teams have only one loss this season. For the Yellow Army, Rafael Crivellaro is expected to be unavailable until the new year due to an injury. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Albino Gomes and winger Rahul KP are both still out for Kerala Blasters.
When does the match between Chennayin FC and Kerala Blasters FC start?
The ISL 2021-22 match between Chennayin FC and Kerala Blasters FC will take place at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on Wednesday, December 22 at 07:30 pm IST.
What channel will the match between Chennayin FC and Kerala Blasters FC be broadcast on?
Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD will broadcast the ISL match between Chennayin FC and Kerala Blasters FC.
How can I watch the match between Chennayin FC and Kerala Blasters FC live?
The ISL match between Chennayin FC and Kerala Blasters FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
Where can I livestream the Chennayin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC game?
The live streaming of the ISL match between Chennayin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
